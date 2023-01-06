ST. ALBANS CITY — Riding your bike into downtown St. Albans will soon be a lot easier thanks to the extension of the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail to Lower Newton Street.
The project will be funded by $1.4 million in federal dollars secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) late last month. The remaining $360,000 will be supplied by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, according to Costa Pappis, AOT federal policy director.
Extending the trail should unlock local economic benefits, as trail users will be more easily connected to downtown businesses, amenities and resources. Lower Newton Street is set to become a busy hub in the coming years as the old Fonda site is redeveloped and the city advances its multi-modal connector project on Federal Street.
The MVRT extension should also serve as an alternative to riding busy Route 7 to the trailhead located behind Maple City Diner.
The project also includes resurfacing the corridor’s crushed limestone surface and removing old unused track, Pappis stated.
At 26.1 miles, the MVRT is one of Vermont’s longest trails. It spans from St. Albans City to Richford, passing through the towns of Swanton, Fairfield, Sheldon, Enosburg and Berkshire.
The trail travels through forest and farmland and can be utilized for walking, cycling, horseback riding, dog sledding and snowmobiling. Motorbikes, ATVs and ORVs are not permitted.
At Sheldon Junction, the path meets the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, creating one of the largest regional trail networks in the northeastern United States.
