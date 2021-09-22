MORRISTOWN — The Colby Pattee Foundation hosted its second annual 3-D Archery Shoot on Sept. 11 at the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club.
The foundation was created by the Pattee family in honor of Colby Pattee, an Enosburg Falls resident who was killed in an ATV accident in 2017 at age 11.
The shoot raised about $500 for the foundation, which helps those with life-altering medical conditions by providing funds for unexpected bills, time off work and travel expenses.
This year, the foundation also wants to give away $500 scholarships to two Franklin County seniors at the end of this school year.
Renee Pattee, Colby’s mother, told the Messenger no students applied last spring, but she hopes this year folks understand how much the organization wants to help the community.
Nearly 15 people participated in the archery shoot on Sept. 11, Dylan Pattee, Colby’s brother, said. Participants walked around the club searching for and shooting at three-dimensional targets, just like they would if they were hunting.
Colby was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and play soccer, so his family plans fundraising events centered around activities he enjoyed. In August, the foundation also hosts an annual Kickin It for Colby Soccer Jamboree in Enosburg Falls.
“We come up with fundraising ideas and work to make them happen as quickly as possible,” Dylan said.
