HIGHGATE — A new cycling event is coming to Franklin County.
The first-ever Franklin Forty, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, will kick-off at the Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate and offer 43- and 17-mile gravel loops. Registration is $60, and proceeds will be split between Friends of Northern Lake Champlain and the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club.
In the past decade, a growing number of cyclists — from recreational riders to retired professionals — have taken up gravel biking, departing from the pavement to escape the traffic. Vermont’s 8,550 miles of scenic dirt roads (that’s more than there are paved) make the state well-suited to the sport.
John Chesarek, secretary of FNLC’s board of directors, hopes to capitalize on gravel’s popularity with the Franklin Forty, an event similar to “Bike for the Lake,” FNLC’s annual road bike ride fundraiser on the Champlain Islands.
Vermont is already home to a number of organized gravel events, like Rasputitsa, Raid Lamoille, Vermont Overland and Peacham Fall Fondo. Taking place in small towns across the state, these rides of varying distances and competition draw locals and visitors alike and can bring tourism dollars to local communities.
By adding Franklin Forty to the growing list of events, organizers want to draw attention to Franklin County’s landscapes, agriculture and recreational assets.
After leaving the Choiniere Family Farm, riders on the 43-mile route will head north through the “wilds of northern Franklin County” before taking the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail east past a rest stop at the Highgate Arena. Pedaling north again, cyclists will ride alongside Lake Carmi and parallel the Canadian border.
“Our dirt roads are phenomenal,” said Andy Crossman, bike club president. “If you look at it systematically, the rail trail is the spine and you’ve got all these offshoots that can connect different trail systems and gravel rides.”
Cyclists at the Franklin Forty won’t be timed, but there will still be plenty of celebrating to be had at the finish. Natalie’s Noshes of Swanton will provide a post-ride lunch and Guy Choiniere will have a few antique tractors to check out.
“We want to help promote the agricultural sector: farming and where your food comes from,” Crossman said.
Chesarek connected with Crossman back in the early spring, and the two later added Choiniere, Brian Boudreau and Kurt Hansbury to the planning group.
“One of the cool things about this is the synergy between our organizations,” Crossman said. “We’re (FCMTBC) really trying to build sustainable trails that are not eroding into our rivers and lakes, and FNLC is all about teaching how to be a good steward of the lake.”
Chesarek said FNLC’s portion of the proceeds will go toward ongoing efforts to match grants for local stormwater projects and the organization’s school-based educational programs.
“The money helps us to educate the public, as well as to complete actual projects that help mitigate the effects of runoff and reduce phosphorus in the lake,” he said.
FCMTBC will use its funds to continue to expand and connect its trail networks in the region. Crossman said the group is also interested in potentially building an adaptive trail suitable for handcyclists.
“We’re thinking about doing an assessment of our town trails to see what it would take to do that,” Crossman said. “If we can do it, why not?”
Registration for either Franklin Forty route includes lunch, a rest stop and socks. Sign up at: www.friendsofnorthernlakechamplain.org/bike-for-the-lake-savethedate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.