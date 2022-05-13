Each hiking season has gear of its own, and it’s always a bit of a landmark moment when that gear is pulled out and dusted off for the the first time. Saturday, May 7, marked an epic day in the 2022 hiking season: the blue shoes came out!
The blue shoes (La Sportiva Ultra Raptors) are not waterproof and not hot! I’ve trekked straight through streams and scaled some of the steepest terrain west of the Mississippi in those shoes, and I’m always pumped when it’s time to pull them off the summer shelf.
Never underestimate the power of a lower elevation summit. Saturday’s adventure took us to Hopkins and Spread Eagle Mountains in the Adirondacks, two peaks that knocked my socks off. The hike through the woods was warm and pleasant, and the babbling of Hopkins Brook kept us company for most of the way up the Ranney Trail.
Small patches of ice and snow appeared around 3,000 feet, little reminders of how new the warm weather really was. When we slipped the grasp of the trees and reached the first open ledges, views of the surrounding mountains and valleys made me catch my breath.
Spread out before me like a living map, were so many of the higher summits we’ve climbed. The deep, beautiful valley owned by the Adirondack Mountain Reserve sat nestled between the massive bulk of the Great Range on the right side and the Colvin Range on the left. I could see the snowy summits of larger peaks (Marcy and Haystack? I didn’t have my paper map) shimmering in the distance, and I knew the pristine Ausable Lakes were somewhere deep in the valley below. In my mind’s eye, I could almost ‘see’ a great glacier filling the gap between the mountains as it snaked its way down from the north eons ago, carving out the valley.
There’s this feeling of wonder and awe that comes when you look out over an expanse like that and mentally trace the miles you’ve walked. Alongside that is this sense of smallness and gratitude. What an incredible gift it is to explore these giant spaces and take in their wonders; seeing so many of those places spread out before you is a bit overwhelming (in the best sense of the word.)
The trek to Spread Eagle was warm and breezy, and the scent of pine filled the air as we shaved off a significant amount of elevation, just to gain most of it back as we climbed the lesser peak. That little summit was a delightful mix of mosses, fragrant pines, and steep ledges. Here the views were more limited, but the remoteness of the place gave it a unique feel.
After enjoying the solitude of Spread Eagle, we backtracked to Hopkins for egg salad (yes, that’s still the sandwich of choice) and homemade chocolate chip cookies (thank you, Hannah Laroche.) We said goodbye to the magnificent view and headed into the trees.
On the way up the mountain, we’d passed several waterfalls, and one was especially inviting. I decided to save my up-close visit of that falls until the way down, and I was so glad I did. Adam and I clamored down the bank; I stripped off my shoes and socks and waded into the chilly water. Much to my delight, the rocks were grippy and well-spaced, and I quickly worked my way up to the highest pool.
From the vantage point of the highest pool, I could see the brook as it ran ahead and behind; I could see the sunlight dappling the water and the crunchy, brown leaves of last summer, and I could hear the sounds of spring–water, birds, rustling leaves. And on the bank, I could see my blue shoes waiting for me...and waiting for a summer of adventure!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.