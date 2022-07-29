The North and South Percy Peaks in the Nash Stream Forest have been in my sites for several years. They’re not big, exceptionally hard, or far away, they’ve just eluded me as my husband Adam and I have worked toward our Northeast 115. This summer, I’ve carved out time to hike some of the smaller peaks I’ve been longing to see.
The Percy Peaks trail is on New Hampshire’s Terrifying 25 elective list, so I was expecting a challenge. I wasn’t thinking the most dangerous part of the trail would be less than a quarter mile from the car. Adam crossed the only plank bridge we saw all day without incident. I followed suit, stepped on the second to last plank, and it gave out from under me with a snap. Thankfully, I got my footing quickly and didn’t drop through the hole. I’ve been rehabbing an injury, and falling off a bridge wouldn’t have been helpful to the cause!
South Percy Peak: moss-covered and mysterious. The smaller of the two summits, South Percy, is a short, rugged climb through some of the most gloriously mossy forest I’ve ever seen. Moss coated everything, and in the mid-morning light, the trail practically glowed green as the sun filtered through the trees and illuminated the mossy floor. The summit provided expansive views of neighboring North Percy, and it also held an abundance of ripening blueberries. Much to my delight, we also found some remaining alpine azaleas blooming.
North Percy, the rugged ‘big brother’ was all I’d hoped for. If the south peak was mossy and mysterious, the north peak was wide open and wonderful. A lightly wooded trail gave way to massive granite slabs. Incredible views of the lakes, forests, and mountains–from Old Speck in Maine to the Presidentials–filled our view. And there were more blueberries.
The blueberries must have extended the trip by 15 minutes. I grew up camping with my family, and picking wild blueberries in Acadia National Park in Maine was a yearly tradition. I’ve been well-conditioned to stop and sample them when I see them on a trail, and I wasn’t about to pass up the luscious trailside treat on the way up North Percy.
On the open summit, Adam and I soaked in the views of wild land while we ate egg salad sandwiches (I know, we need to branch out.) The sun was warm and bright and we had the entire summit to ourselves. We’ve never hiked in the Nash Stream area before, so all the views were new. It was fun to try and identify the surrounding peaks, especially since the Maine mountains were so close. The Presidentials were easy to spot, their massive bulk looming in the distance, summits wrapped in layers of cloud.
The day was hot, and next week, I’ll tell you what we did to cool off! After we’d satisfied our eyes with amazing views, we ducked below the trees to close out the loop. A mile long road walk brought us back to the car (I saw the tallest Canada lilies I’ve ever seen) where we prepared to go cool off!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.