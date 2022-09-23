Corn snow crunched under me as I swished my legs and arms in the classic 'snow angel' formation, the hot August sunshine bathing my face.
My husband Adam and I were hiking to the High Pass just below the rust-colored, conical summit of Mount Larrabee in the Baker Snoqualmie National Forest.
Would we reach High Pass with the late-season snow? On our way to High Pass, we'd taken in the intense aquamarine Twin Lakes. From there, we hit the rugged trail, nestled into the canyon walls. Patches of icy snow filled rocky slides, requiring extra caution to ensure we wouldn't slip down into the rocks below. Views of layer after layer of mountains greeted us at the first saddle, and I stopped to make a snow angel. We’d been warned there could be deep snow ahead.
Flowers are the hallmark of summer in the North Cascades. Everywhere we hiked, we were greeted with colorful summer blooms. Alpine meadows teemed with flowers, and they filled the valleys. The higher we climbed, the smaller and more fragile they became, but those high-mountain blooms were often the most vibrant.
On the final approach to High Pass, we hiked into terrain that actually made me nervous. In the northeast, we do a lot of bouldering, but we don't see long, steep slopes of fine rock and dirt that extend for hundreds of feet. In these places, the trail was barely visible, and we had to dig our shoes into the tiny pebbles and sand, sometimes leaning directly into the side of the mountain for balance.
Boulders, scree, and talus provide good grip, but this was a very unpredictable surface. Adam loved the challenge; I took a deep breath each time we crossed a section and hoped I wouldn't lose my grip. The consequences of a fall wouldn't be pretty! Even here, in desolate stretches of trail, red, purple, and yellow flowers were clinging to the mountainside.
I breathed an audible sigh of relief when we crested the pass, Mount Larrabee to our left, the Pleiades in front of us, and Mount Baker, Shuksan, and the Canadian Border to our right. Directly in front of us, deep snow formed a cornice and a snowfield; little birds pecked at insects along the edges, and I wondered if that snow ever melted out.
If I shouted, my voice would echo over thousands of acres of nothing. This was by far the most remote place we'd hiked in Washington. At the highest point of the pass, there was nothing but mountains, trees, and snow everywhere we looked. There's a beautiful and terrifying feeling about standing in a place like that, and when I find one, it fills me with awe. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can feel it at the edges of my mind.
A chilly swim capped off the day. We retraced our steps back to the tent, leaving the lonesome pass behind, crisscrossing patches of loose stone and sliding down snowfields. Even though it was late afternoon, the sun seemed low and extra golden as it prepared to make an early exit below the jagged mountains. When we reached the tent, I took a swim in the cold and clear lake. I could see fish swimming off the ledges below me, and behind me, a waterfall cascaded down a series of rocks. Was it carrying droplets from that high and lonely pass?
