The Red Rocks Trail in Woodland Park, CO, opened up a new world of color for me. I’ve hiked in some beautiful places over the years, but I’ve never visited any of America’s red earth states.
My husband Adam and I landed in Denver on August 8, picked up our Outdoorsy rental, a 2016 Mercedes Sprinter van, and drove to the Pike San Isabel National Forest. We found our campsite at the South Meadows Campground, attended some meetings earlier in the day, and carved out a few hours to stretch our legs and start the process of adjusting to movement at higher elevations.
When we’re home in Vermont, we’re living at about 300 feet above sea level. Mount Washington, our highest mountain in New England, sits at 6,800 feet; our campsite in Woodland Park was at 8,500 feet.
You might not think that would make a big difference, but I can assure you–it does! Walking up the stairs can feel like climbing a mountain in the first few days spent at that elevation; walking four miles and gaining a few hundred feet can leave you breathless.
Quantity isn’t always a measure of quality. I had no idea what to expect from the 3.2 mile Red Rock Trail, so you can imagine my surprise when we rounded a wooded corner and walked out to a large outcrop of rust colored rocks. The formations towered over our heads; cracks and crevices riddled the stone and mushroom shaped formations capped off the tops.
The late afternoon sun had warmed the rich, red earth, and when I ran my hand down the pitted surface, I could “feel” the centuries of erosion that had chipped away at the rock. And of course, I had to climb it.
You can’t climb just one! We had about three hours to explore before dinner, and I squeezed every minute out of that time. One brilliant formation gave way to another; I was like a kid in a new playground, exploring one piece of equipment and looking longingly at another. Adam kept reminding me to be careful, which was probably a good thing. No one wants to get hurt on the first day of a 12 day trip!
We wandered between one massive formation after another, exploring thin passageways that gave way to “rooms'' and “hallways” with vibrant red walls. Some allowed for climbing, and here we popped out on top of an outcrop and took in views from above where we saw smooth red rock rise above the Colorado pines.
The red rocks gave way to a fragrant pine forest. Unlike our New England forests, the trees were widespread and the ground was dry. Wild flowers covered the ground around the trees, and insects buzzed over the flowers’ bright faces.
If this was a small taste of Colorado’s beauty, I could hardly wait to see what the next week and a half had in store for us. We had three days to explore in the Pike San Isabel National Forest, and while this was the smallest of the outings, it left a very big impression!
