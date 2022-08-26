The term ‘the Wild West’ conjures up cowboys and canyons, but in the Pacific Northwest, the wild is centered around volcanoes, mighty rivers, and temperate rainforests. Adam and I had an opportunity to see, firsthand, just how quickly things change in Washington’s North Cascades.
Big trees made for big adventure on the Horseshoe Bend Trail: If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that you should never count out a trail because its short or ‘easy.’ On our travel day, which was a little damp and cloudy, we arrived at the Douglas Fir Campground in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. We found our site, had lunch, and decided to stretch our legs on the four-mile Horseshoe Bend Trail. This trail winds along the mighty Nooksack River, a fast-moving, aquamarine waterway that sculpts the landscape on a regular basis.
Proceed with caution and watch your step: About fifty feet into the walk, we knew we were in for a treat. Massive Douglas Firs cloaked in moss, towered over our heads. It truly felt like we’d stepped into a jungle, and in reality, we had. This area of the Pacific Northwest has temperate rainforests, and the lush greenery was mesmerizing. I kept looking up, and honestly, that could be costly.
Just a few steps farther and we came to a sign warning danger ahead; the river had washed out the trail and some of the banks could be dangerous. And that was the truth. Mighty waters had sent entire of sections of the trail into the river. Roots and rocks hung over overhanging banks, and the trail often disappeared where it had fallen into the river below. We followed the fresh detours carefully to avoid the drop offs.
Second-generation firs filled the forest: As we walked, Adam explained to me that he’d read at the Glacier Ranger Station and visitor center that the trees we were walking through were actually second generation trees; the first generation had been logged at the turn of the century. Some of the first generation trees were up to eight feet in diameter and over eight hundred years old. It was hard to fathom the effort it took to fell and clear that mighty forest.
We live and we learn: As we walked through the trees, I could only imagine what the forest looked like and how awes struck some of the loggers must have been when they walked into its wilderness. I’m glad we’re learning to respect the beauty we’ve been gifted as a nation and to preserve for future generations.
Did they see the slugs? I’d also be curious to know what those first loggers thought of the slugs in the Washington forests. If you haven’t seen them, I assure you, they’re impressive! We saw several, and they were longer and wider than my index finger. It might gross some people out, but I’ll admit, I was totally fascinated.
Can you hear the ghosts? As we continued to explore, wandering from one amazing botanical display to another, the clouds parting occasionally and the sun illuminating millions of droplets, I thought about the people who’d walked the land before me. Regardless of ethnicity or background, you can’t help but be awed by the scene. For the first settlers, the Pacific Northwest must have been an almost overwhelming place to settle; yes, the abundance of resources was intense, but the work needed to harness them must have been daunting at times.
And for those who were here before? What a treasure they had! The beauty, even on a simple riverside walk just a step from the campground, was breathtaking.
Things change regularly in the PNW: As I searched for a bit of information to add to this article, I learned that the Horseshoe Bend Trail has been closed. Those mighty waters must have eaten away just a little too much land. I’m so glad we got to see what we did, and I won’t soon forget it.
