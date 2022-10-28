We've taken a few weeks to enjoy some beautiful fall foliage hikes, but this week I'm taking you back to Washington state to enjoy the final night of backpacking in the Mount Baker Wilderness. We'll sleep on Lake Ann's shores, right beneath the Lower Curtis Glacier on the side of Mount Shuksan.
A marathon day ended at the foot of the Lower Curtis Glacier. After hiking out of Twin Lakes and out and back on the Ptarmigan Ridge Trail, my husband Adam and I hoisted our overnight packs for our final night of backpacking in the Mount Baker Wilderness. We were hiking to the shores of Lake Ann, a glacial lake situated just below the summit of Mount Shuksan.
We'd heard the lake still had ice and snow; it might have been August on the calendar, but it felt much more like spring in the mountains.
The hike into Lake Ann brought us through sun-warmed forests and flower-strewn meadows. The meadows gave way to a steep, rocky trail that brought us to a crest of land that rose above a significant depression. In the middle of that hollow was the shimmering blue water of Lake Ann. Snow and ice rimmed the lake, half of which was still frozen. Trees grew along the far side, and Mount Shuksan and the great Curtis glaciers loomed above.
All around us was the sound of roaring water. Lake Ann was calm, but the rest of the water nearby was moving rapidly. Waterfalls tumbled hundreds of feet from the toe of the glaciers into a deep valley below; they poured off the sides of the cliffs and babbled from the brook at the far side of the lake. The sounds of the glaciers cracking and calving punctuated that of the rushing water.
We found a campsite nestled behind a large snowbank at the far end of the lake. A copse of trees gave us a wind block from behind, and before us, Mount Shuksan, the glaciers, the waterfalls and Lake Ann all shimmered in the late afternoon sun.
After we set up camp and had dinner, I waded in the icy water. A group of teenagers swam in the frigid water, dodging floating ice. I thought about it but wasn't ready to go to bed with a wet head. It takes a long time for all this red hair to dry.
The temperature dropped with the sun, and Adam and I climbed into our sleeping bags to stay warm. We opened the tent door and watched the sunset paint the mountains and glaciers orange, rose and lavender. When I woke in the night, we'd traded the pastels for the beautiful light of a waxing moon.
Ice on an August morning: The sun rose bright and warm in the morning, slowly stretching the shadows of the mountains over the lake. I had to break the ice over the water's surface when I refilled our bottles. I marveled that the beautiful lake would barely lose the ice of one winter before it saw the ice of the next.
