When Adam and I crested Jackass Pass in the Wind River Range, it was hard to imagine what we were seeing was real. Mountain peaks rose like jagged teeth against the blue August sky. Below us, in the valley, Lonesome Lake shimmered, a diamond in a setting of trees and high meadows.
In the middle of everything but away from it all: The Cirque can be busy in the heart of the summer, but in late August, the crowds had cleared, and we wandered into a dream scape, set down our packs, pitched our tent above the valley, and descended to explore the lake.
Inside the Cirque, it was as if time stood still. Our explorations revealed mossy woods and boggy wetlands along the far shore of the lake. We filled our water bottles (with our BeFree filter) and drank cold, clear water as we marveled at the towers of stone and rock-strewn passes overhead.
When we returned to our tent site, the wind was howling; not wanting to withstand another night of battering, we moved the tent to the far side of a sheltering boulder. The view wasn't as spectacular, but we figured we'd be sleeping, anyway.
Look, a deer! As the sun slid down the backside of the Cirque, we ate our dinner and prepared for the night. I peeked out the tent door; a deer had wandered into our view, stopping to graze ten feet from us. It turned its head and looked me straight in the eyes but continued eating!
Moon and sunrise in a bowl of stone. As darkness settled, I slipped out of the tent again (with my bear spray at hand) and crept out to view a deep lavender sky and the glistening disc of a full moon as it rose over the serrated edge of the Cirque. It was hard to crawl back inside and close my eyes with so much beauty outside.
I woke up eager to greet the morning. The moon was hovering on the lip of the Cirque, and the rising sun painted the rock faces with shades of pink and orange; shadows of the surrounding peaks changed as the light shifted.
If I hadn't forgotten my toothbrush in the truck, I might not have left. The things I missed on this beautiful outing? My toothbrush and fresh food. By the time we ate breakfast on that third day, I was pretty sure my teeth were furry. I also would have paid a good amount of money for an apple.
We soaked in the beautiful morning, loaded our packs, and retraced our steps to the truck. I was already planning my return trip; I'd read online that people spend several days exploring the Cirque and the surrounding trails. I'm planning on it--with a bigger bear canister for my apples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.