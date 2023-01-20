Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...After a lull, additional light snow is to resume this morning. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a lull in precipitation, snow showers are expected to blossom again this morning. Additional snow accumulations of a half an inch to 4 inches are anticipated, with locally higher amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&