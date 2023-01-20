I was tagged in a Facebook post recently, and it brought back memories. Many of you have met my friend Sara Kemp through the Outdoors Column, but you haven't met her husband, Michael. He's also a lover of the outdoors, and if I ever want to see some beautiful photos, I know he will have many reposted on his Facebook wall.
Recently, Michael tagged me in a photo of a woman sitting at the rim of Crater Lake in Oregon. He commented on the "hands in the air" pose I often use in the cover photo of the Outdoors Column, and when he did, I instantly remembered a photo of myself at Crater Lake that might make him chuckle. I hope I was right.
Good friends in the right places. In June of 1991, my father, Roland Ludlam, and I traveled to Oregon to spend two weeks with my parents' friends who took us on a grand tour of Washington and Oregon, a trip I will never forget. The number of things we saw and the miles we covered were extraordinary, and I’ll have to tell you more about it now that I think of it. Crater Lake was one of the most beautiful places we visited, although it would be hard to pick one, even as I think about it 32 years later. I'll make you do some math. I was 16 when we took the trip.
I've been blessed to walk along some gorgeous lakes, but Crater Lake is one-of-a-kind. The size and scope are mind blowing, and when you think about the size of the volcano that once stood where the crater stands now, it will sober you up in a hurry. Thinking about what it was like when the top blew off will sober you up even faster!
That blue will be burned in your mind if you see it. When we visited in June, snow still capped all the surrounding peaks, and deep snow banks lingered on the rim. I'd read the signage at the visitor center and learned the lake is the deepest in America at 1,943 feet. I remember staring down into that azure blue water and thinking about the depths below me. My mind still can't grasp it three decades later.
Living on the edge: The photo that came to mind when I saw Michael's post sums up a good portion of my childhood, and it probably explains a few things about my love for adventure. As my dad and I were walking along the rim of the crater, bathed in early June sunshine and looking in awe at the jaw-dropping scene, we passed a sign that read, "Danger: stay back." In the photos, I'm leaning on the sign, as my dad is taking the photo. It was a great shot of the caldera and Wizard's Island, and I didn't fall over the edge: double win!
