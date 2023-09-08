An unexpected event opened up our afternoon on our recent trip to Colorado. I wasted no time ensuring we’d use the bonus time in the best way possible: hiking!
I knew we didn’t have time to hike Pikes Peak before the rain blew in, but I figured we’d be able to get in some high country and get some good elevation on our northeastern legs.
What’s the Devil’s Playground? Pikes Peak is the only 14,000 foot mountain in the Woodland Park area. One of the hiking trails to the summit makes a stop at the Devil’s Playground. This lookout is several miles from the summit of Pikes Peak and is also a stop on the auto road.
There’s nobody out here but us, the marmots, and the elk. We climbed through the tall pines and broke the treeline, walking out into an expanse of views that encompassed all we’d hiked the day before and all we’d be hiking on this route. To our left, a seam of rocks, like a backbone, ran along the high alpine meadow. I’d marveled at it the day before when we hiked the Crags, but I didn’t think I’d get to see it up close. To our right, the bare shoulder of the mountain dipped into the trees. All around us a rainbow of wildflowers filled the meadows; in the midst of all the beauty, we heard the telltale whistle of a marmot. Higher up, we caught sight of elk crossing an open ridge, and just above them we could see ominous looking clouds.
Milestones! Before this hike, we’d never ascended above 12,000 feet, so it was fun celebrating two milestones: 12,000 and 13,000 feet. At 13,000 feet, things got wildly beautiful. Here, sweeping table lands gave way to deep ravines, and rusty red rock formations reared out of the grassy meadows into the darkening sky. Ahead of us was a massive rock formation that looked like a gate, several stories tall and very imposing; it looked like a movie set. Can we cue the music to any of the Lord of the Rings movies?
It’s always a bit anticlimactic to arrive at a paved parking lot. We joined several car loads of people to take in the views from the lookout at the Devil’s Playground. We could see just about anything worth seeing in the surrounding area, including rain clouds racing across the horizon.
The contrast from the parking lot to the trail was…dramatic. A few minutes of walking found us in total solitude. It’s hard to grasp the size and scope of these places, and when you’re out there alone, it can be a weighty experience. Adam and I walked in silence, just looking.
I’ll admit, a few years ago, I might have spent the time hiking down feeling disappointed we didn’t get to the summit (even though I knew we weren’t going to–insert laughter), but I’ve learned to let go of some of those expectations and enjoy what I can do! It’s a step in the right direction.
Did we get wet? You’ll be glad to know we beat the rain, barely. The next day we weren’t so lucky, but I’ll tell you about that next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.