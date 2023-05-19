I’ve trekked hundreds of miles in the Adirondack Mountains, navigating dangerous cliffs, flowing water, and lots of mud. Not once, in all those hikes, have I gotten wet by accident.
But there’s always a first time…Have you ever noticed how you can sometimes surprise yourself at your abilities, but then trip while crossing a room to get a glass of water?
On Mother’s Day, my husband Adam and I hiked the Rooster Comb and Snow Mountain loop, a hike that summits two low elevation gems in Keene Valley. We’d hiked the area in winter and were eager to see it in the spring; I was confident we’d get great views of the “other foliage season” from the summits.
When we reached the ledgy summit of Rooster Comb, the valley below was glowing with the neon greens and vibrant yellows of new leaves. Above the valley, the higher peaks were cloaked in dark evergreens, and higher still, the summit of Mount Marcy shimmered, still snowy white. Around us, on our rocky outcrop, scrubby, flowering trees were in full bloom. After thoroughly enjoying the warm sun and calm wind, we dropped back into the trees to complete the loop.
We crossed several babbling streams on the way to Snow Mountain, and on the way, I got a good laugh when I accidentally dumped an entire bag of Skittles into the kangaroo pouch of my long sleeve shirt.
When you least expect it…We came to a beautiful waterfall-fed pool, and in that way things can sometimes happen too fast to stop them, I was standing on the rock one second and knee deep in the chilly pool the next. And my phone? It was nowhere to be seen. A quick scan of the water, and I spotted it and plucked it off the rocky bottom. Our Labrador Yadi, who’s on my lock screen, was staring back at me when I flipped the screen up.
Adam and I both stared at the screen, waiting to see if it was going to die some sort of violent cell-phone death. Much to our surprise, it was perfectly fine. I took it out of its case, dried it off, and we kept on hiking.
We enjoyed the final rocky scramble to the summit of Snow Mountain, breathing in that warm, pine scented air I love so much. I made a quick sock change at the summit, and we were on our way back to the car, none the worse for wear!
