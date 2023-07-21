Most of the adventures my husband Adam and I take are on land, but we’re not against to exploring this beautiful world in other ways; South Branch Pond Campground in Baxter State Park in Maine opened up a unique opportunity to see the park from the water.
Out of my element: I love swimming and have dabbled in kayaking, but I bet it’s been a decade or more since I was in a canoe. When I signed out a canoe for our first paddle at Baxter, I hoped the whole canoeing thing was like riding a bicycle–it would just come back to me. I’d be lying, though, if I didn’t admit I felt a little bit like a fish out of water.
The surface of the water was like glass, and we easily paddled the length of the pond. From here, we could see the sign for the portage route, and I decided we’d have to check that out the following day. In the meantime, we were satisfied with our maiden voyage on Lower South Branch Pond, and went back to shore with confidence.
If you decide to portage, wear good shoes. The next evening, after hiking Doubletop Mountain, we rented our canoe, got our paddles, and donned our lifejackets. We were much more confident on this outing after our success the evening before.
We made good time across Lower South Branch Pond despite rougher water, pulled onto the rocky beach, and picked up the canoe for the .2 mile portage. After getting good hand holds, we started the walk through the woods to the shores of Upper South Branch Pond.
We’re used to walking upwards of 20 miles on all kinds of trails, but I’m going to tell you, it’s not an easy task maneuvering a canoe through a forest. The trail was full of roots and rocks, and I had sandals on, which added to the fun. It took me a minute to get the hang of holding the boat and looking at where my feet were going.
I’m pretty sure Adam might have hit me with a poison dart if he’d had one. I’m not talking about the kind that would kill me–maybe more of a tranquilizer dart (insert laughter.) We reached the put-in on Upper South Branch Pond and paddled against the current and out of the little cove. There was a stream that connected the two ponds; I’m not sure if boats could navigate it, but we both assumed that if they could, there’d be no need for a portage.
Katahdin comes into view: After the sweaty, buggy, rocky trip through the forest, I was really hoping we’d see something impressive to convince Adam it was worth the walk (not that he complained), and thankfully, we did. Mount Katahdin’s long, bare ridge rose above the trees on the far end of Upper South Branch Pond. It was 7 p.m., so the sky was tinged with a lavender hue, and the gray rock of the ridge stood out stark and rugged above us. The mountain was close enough that we could make out the folds of ravines and the jagged edges of the ridge.
As we admired the view, wisps of cloud began to flow over the ridge line, and soon the saddle of the ridge was engulfed. As the wind moved over the summit, the clouds retreated and advanced, like fingers reaching over the rocks.
Floating on that gorgeous pond–all alone–in the midst of all that beauty was a gift. We watched the clouds, took in the warm wind of evening, admired the cliffs and forests of the upper pond, and soaked in the tranquility and solitude. BUT…
We had to get back to the Lower South Branch Pond before dark. So, we eventually had to leave the breathtaking views behind us, paddle to the trailhead, haul out the canoe, and start walking.
We were a lot faster this time, now that we had one portage under our belts. The deer flies were also a great motivator and kept us moving!
As we walked, I told Adam the views of Katahdin may have made the trip to Upper South Branch Pond my second favorite part of the trip. I can’t explain to you what it does to me when I see someplace I’ve walked from a distance, especially when it’s as dramatic as Katahdin. I’ve walked that ridge several times, and I can only imagine what it would be like to be up there as the clouds ebbed and flowed over the ridge in the violet light of a summer evening. Those were the thoughts that traveled with me as we navigated the rocks and roots to reach Lower South Branch Pond and stayed with me as we crossed the now calm clear water, and hauled the canoe up on the opposite bank in the waning light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.