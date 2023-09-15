I’m not going to lie; when my husband Adam told me he’d been asked to go to Marco Island, FL, for an all-inclusive trip for work in September, I wasn’t sure how I felt about it. We'd just returned from hiking in Colorado, and I had mountains on my mind.
Things got more exciting when he found out he’d been named the Marketing Innovator of the Year for his company, which is the second largest foodservice company in the United States. I might have had my misgivings about a fall trip to Florida, but I was so happy to see Adam recognized for his hard work and creativity.
Here is where I’ll admit I was totally wrong about the trip. The resort was incredible, the beach was beautiful beyond words–we soaked in sunsets on the beach, ran on the beach, swam on the beach, and ate on the beach. The food was fantastic, the pools were perfect, and we saw dolphins and a manatee on our boat tour. .
Watching Adam receive his award was absolutely fantastic. You all know him as the man behind the camera on the sidelines and my tireless sidekick on the trail. At his ‘real’ job, he’s a Director of Marketing and has loads of responsibility. After he’s done with his day job, he joins me to photograph and hike; to say he’s an amazing companion is an understatement.
One evening stands out above the rest. The J.W. Marriot on Marco Island sits on the beach, so it’s not hard to get an idea of what’s going on near the water. The first evening, we watched the sun sink down a cloudless sky and drop like a ball cut from a string “into” the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The second evening, massive thunderheads billowed around the island, including on the horizon, and I mentioned to Adam that the sunset would probably be beautiful. It’s funny how clouds can totally obscure a view or absolutely enhance it.
We ate dinner at a beachside restaurant, our chairs and our feet resting on the powdery white sand, waiting to see what kind of a show would close the day. Over the years, I’ve noticed that walking a beach at sunset is a unique human-bonding experience. You’re out in this gorgeous place with total strangers, and you’re all set on the same goal. Everyone is focused on the horizon, waiting to see what colors will paint the sky in the last light of the day.
As photographers, we’re always looking for a unique angle, a new way to tell a timeless story. As we walked, watching the changing light, we kept our eyes open for those places that brought that perfect mix of light and dark, that place where day and night meet for a moment. I tip my hat to Adam. He found it. I suppose it was a mix of luck and timing, but I also think that when you love someone, it’s not hard to see them in their best light, even if they do drag you on crazy outings and in all sorts of weather (laugh with me, please.)
