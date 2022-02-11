I've had my eye on Bald Mountain in the North East Kingdom for some time. So when a rescheduled game changed my hiking plans (as in, there wasn't time to go to New Hampshire), I figured there was no better time than the present to head to the NEK.
Where is Bald Mountain? Bald Mountain sits at the end of Long Pond near Lake Willoughby and Mount Pisgah. Hikers flock to Pisgah for the breathtaking views of Lake Willoughby and Mount Hor.
My daughter-in-law Amanda and I found out that, while Bald may have a wooded summit, it certainly shouldn't be overlooked, and the views from the fire tower are second to none in the area. Honestly, they may be some of my favorites in the state.
The warm temps had dulled the snow in the lower elevations, but when we hit the trail from the Long Pond parking lot, we were surrounded by glittering snow and sparkling trees. The higher we hiked, the more stunning the scenery became, and by the time we left the deciduous forest and headed into the conifers, the trees were cloaked in white.
When we broke out into the summit clearing with the shelter and the fire tower, the brilliant sunshine and blue sky greeted us. The frosty steps of the fire tower were covered with fresh snow, and Amanda noted she'd never been the first one to climb a fire tower after a storm; come to think of it, I don't know if I'd ever done that either.
Halfway up the tower, I had to blink my eyes to be sure I wasn't seeing things! Through the glistening treetops, the snow-capped peaks of the Presidential Range jutted up into the February blue, and it was a glorious sight! I'd wanted to climb one of the lower Presidentials that day, and while I'd had to let go of that wish, I got the next best thing--a bird's eye view on a bluebird day!
The higher we climbed, the more spectacular the views became, until we were standing in the windblown cab of the tower, a panorama of lakes, mountains, and whitewashed trees surrounding us on every side. From this vantage point, we could see Mount Mansfield and Camel's Hump and the upper Green Mountain Range, the White Mountains (truly white!), and the smaller mountains in the North East Kingdom.
Rime ice framed each view through the windows of the cab, the thick, frosty formations crusted in the direction of the prevailing wind. And there was plenty of wind. I snuck my hands out to snap a few photos, but the biting cold made it hard to take too many shots.
At the base of the tower, Amanda and I laughed at the temperature difference. Below the tower, the sun was balmy, and icicles dripped off the shelter's roof. We soaked in the sun and had a snack before heading back into the trees to hike, slide, and chat our way back to the car.
What did we talk about? Well, lots of stuff, but I think it would be fair to say most of it revolved around how good it was to be out together. I may have said it before, but having incredible women like Amanda in my life is one of the best things about having three sons.
