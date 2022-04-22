New York's Adirondack region is well known for its soaring 4,000-foot peaks, but smaller peaks with stunning views are nestled amid the giants.
In the 'shoulder seasons' of the year, those lower peaks can afford beautiful adventures, while ice, snow, and mud make hiking the higher summits more dangerous for hikers and fragile trails.
My daughter-in-law Amanda Laroche and I decided to explore the Owl Head Lookout in the Giant Mountain Wilderness. We'd heard the views were stunning, and while there was a chance of rain in the afternoon, the morning looked warm, cloudy, and dry.
A soft, grey sky and warm temps greeted us at the trailhead, and we wandered alongside a swiftly flowing brook admiring one little cascade after another as we worked our way to the summit.
It's amazing how much of a difference that little bit of elevation makes in the spring and fall. For a week, the early spring flowers and ramps had been out in the woods behind my house. Yet, the ground was barren here, except for last year's ferns and mosses.
As we climbed higher, it began to sprinkle, but the temps were warm, and we didn't bother with raincoats. We passed through several rocky outcrops and popped out on the open ledges of the lookout. The clouds hovered above the summits, and we smiled as we took in the long flat expanse of Rocky Peak Ridge and the bulwark of Giant Mountain.
The dark mountainsides were punctuated with slabs of brilliant white where snow still clung to the 'slides.' Here and there around us, brilliant patches of green vegetation hugged the rocky ledges, and the bright bark of birches stood out against the deep greens of fir trees.
It would be hard to guess what season we were in from that height. Everything looked pretty wintery; not even a blush of green had started to color the trees below us.
I've spent many spring seasons on a baseball field watching my sons play baseball from Little League to college, so regular spring outings haven't been the norm. Over the last two years, I've been out in the mountains in the spring enough to know that a lot can change from week to week.
Soon, the forest floor will be carpeted with wildflowers, eager to soak up the sun before the leaf canopy fills in. Then, when the trees leaf out, those first spring buds will be so vibrant and green. Finally, as spring gives way to summer, the sun will filter through the lush, full canopy providing shade on hot days.
After enjoying a snack and finding a wonderful place to clamor out onto a rocky ledge and admire the view of Hurricane Mountain and its fire tower, we dropped off the summit and into the woods.
Rain fell in earnest as we trekked back to the car. The sound of flowing water and splashing drops broke the stillness, and we found out that while our rain jackets were completely dry, our water-resistant pants could use an upgrade.
