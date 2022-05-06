I know we're all done with winter conversations, but I couldn't help but think of childhood tales of Santa squeezing down the chimney when I was making my final ascent on the skinny side of the rock chimney on Catamount Mountain in New York's Adirondacks last weekend.
I had two options to make the final ascent. The right side looked a little more interesting, so I gave it a shot. I would have fit through easily on my own, but my even light summer pack was a bit wider than the stone walls; I'm pretty sure my water bottle has a few more dings on the side.
Catamount Mountain in New York's Adirondack Park is another of the small and mighty peaks we've climbed during mud season. It sits on what I'd call the 'back side' of Whiteface, and while it's only 3,100 feet tall, it will go down in my memory as one of the more beautiful hikes I've done in a while.
Sunday was a bluebird day; the trail was dry, the leafless trees gave us great views of the surrounding mountains, and snow still glistened on the summit of Whiteface.
Don't worry; you'll find the vert at the end. To say the trail up the mountain starts at an easy grade would be an understatement, but you're going to get all 1700 feet of elevation, and you're going to get it quickly!
I admired the beautiful, open hardwood forest as we snaked through switchbacks overlooking babbling brooks. We popped in and out of several beautiful lookouts, the warm May sunshine releasing the smell of the fragrant conifers around us.
Before we knew it, the trail turned steep and rocky, and I could hear my heartbeat inside my head. Not everyone loves that, but I do. It reminds me of the joy of being alive and moving!
The first of the rocky obstacles we tackled was a tall, rock-strewn chimney. I'm a big fan of this stuff and gladly took the lead. The reward at the top? Incredible views of the Taylor Pond Wilderness, Whiteface, and the high peaks.
This mountain never disappointed us! We climbed over ledges, boulders, up steep (but not dangerous) cliffs, and through gorgeous pockets of forest before reaching the long, rocky summit of Catamount. From here, we enjoyed all the views we had earlier, but we added the Green Mountains, Lake Champlain, Taylor Pond, and Silver Lake.
The sun was warm, and my feet were hot in my Gore-tex trail runners; I kicked them off and explored (joyfully) in bare feet. We ate egg salad sandwiches with the shimmering profile of Whiteface directly in our view.
The sandwich of choice: why egg salad? I don't know. Adam and I get into these hiking food habits. Last summer, we ate a ton of tortillas with peanut butter and honey; the year before, it was tortilla wraps with shredded chicken and cucumbers. I have no scientific reason for it. Right now? It's all egg salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.