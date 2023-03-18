Some weekends are just busy. Last weekend made a sports season weekend look calm, and that’s hard to do. After we’d enjoyed a Sunday filled with family and great food, we grabbed our packs and headed out the door. We decided to hike Mount Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge Trail, knowing we’d get great views even if we didn’t have time to summit.
We started the mile long road walk to the trailhead around 4 p.m. The air was warm and the time change had afforded us an extra hour of daylight, so even with the added two miles of hiking on the unplowed mountain road, we were still in good shape.
When you hike with no destination in mind, it adds an air of mystery and changes the way you perceive the outing. We made good time on the road, ducked into the trees at the trailhead, and quickly gained the ridge. The sun was still a hand’s breadth above the Adirondack mountains when we got our first unobstructed views. Below the lofty New York peaks, a pool of golden light reflected off the surface of Lake Champlain as the pale sunlight filtered through the in-coming clouds. Ahead of us, the Mansfield ridgeline glistened white on a backdrop of blue.
Even with ample photo stops, we made good time. I pointed out a little knob just below the last pitch to the ridge, and we decided we’d end there, no matter what time it was.
The Sunset Ridge Trail is breathtaking in any season, and in the waning light of a warm and sunny winter day, it’s even more lovely. Mountains hem you in on the north, south, and east, and the Champlain Valley extends to the Adirondacks to the west. The higher you climb, the more white and rugged the trail becomes.
We reached our turnaround spot with ten minutes to spare on our 6:30 p.m. deadline. Here we could see the frosty white shoulders of Mansfield and the white-topped cone of Camel’s Hump. To the northeast, the sky was still brilliant blue, striped with bands of white clouds. The color lacking in the cloudy western sky was deepening into lovely muted shades in the east. And I wondered what the views were like at the summit. Could we have seen the Presidential Range in New Hampshire, or had the clouds moved in?
There is joy in the mystery. Could we have summited? Absolutely. We had headlamps and plenty of energy for the climb, but that’s not what Sunday was about. It was an outing set to relax and soak in the warmth of a perfect March evening, so we retraced our steps down the ridge. Pale pinks and lavenders painted the sky as we slipped back into the trees. By the time we reached the road, Adam snapped on his headlamp, and we walked through a calm, dark winter wood back to the waiting car.
