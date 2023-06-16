When I heard my daughter-in-law Amanda wanted to take my granddaughter Madison (Maddie for short) on her first hike, I was thrilled. I have so many wonderful memories of exploring with my sons Joshua, David, and Caleb; it was so good to know Amanda was eager to see Maddie begin her own adventures.
Baby steps: Amanda, David and Maddie took a walk up Minister Hill in Franklin to test their baby hiking backpack; that outing was a tremendous success, so a week later, they packed Maddie up and headed out for a bigger adventure.
David and Amanda are experienced hikers, and they knew it was better to walk before they ran, so they picked Sterling Pond. They invited Adam and I to go. I really wanted to be there, but Adam was flying to Texas the next day for work. We’d covered the Comet softball team’s state title win the day before (go, Comets!) and needed to get some chores done before he flew out (who cares if the lawn is mowed, right?) There just wasn’t enough time in the weekend.
There’s a joy in sharing the things you love, don’t you think? When the family returned from the hike, I got some beautiful pictures, complete with smiling faces and a very happy baby. Miss Maddie loved her first ‘real’ hike!
While I wasn’t able to go on that hike, I had great joy in knowing that my son and his wife were eager to introduce Maddie to the mountains. She won’t remember this outing, but it will be something that grows with her, and someday she’ll be racing me up the mountain.
I’ve seen this go full circle once already. I remember the tender patience needed to adventure with little children; I carefully planned each outing to ensure nothing was too hard or too scary for the age and experience of the children. We took plenty of snack and drink breaks and the focus was always on the joy of the outing, never on how fast we could arrive at the top.
I remember the first time we hiked Mount Washington; they were in awe of the rugged landscape and the famous Cog Railway engine as it steamed up the side of the mountain. When we hiked the Franconia Ridge for the first time, we all admired the beauty and majesty of the ridge and enjoyed the homemade food at the Greenleaf Hut. How fun it was to see them take it all in.
We had our mishaps, but hiking is a great way to grow resilience, ingenuity, and mental fortitude. I’ll never forget climbing Mount Mansfield in early November with my dad and the boys. Temps were in the 70s down low, but snow had fallen in the higher elevations, and we spent some time plodding through lots of it. I thought they’d be ruined for life! But as we hiked back to the car in the dark, David, who was probably 12 at the time, announced it was the greatest adventure, and he’d do it again.
My boys grew taller, stronger and faster, and it didn’t take long before they were waiting for me at the summit. They were always patient and kind and never complained if I wasn’t as fast as they were. Perhaps, somewhere in their minds, they remembered when I was the faster, stronger, taller hiker, and waited for them. Now, David and Amanda will start the process over again. I can’t wait to hold Maddie’s hand as she walks across some lofty summit, and someday, when she’s taller, stronger, and faster than I am, I hope she’ll hold mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.