Rain was in the forecast for the weekend, so Amanda Laroche and I decided we'd sneak in a sweet, snowy hike on the Frost Trail 'just for fun.' We had no destination; we wanted to enjoy the day, and that's always the best way to head out on an adventure.
Do you think the sun feels warmer in March? It's a little brighter, a little closer, a little warmer. The chilly sun of January brightens the day, but the March sun reminds us that spring really is right around the corner.
We had two choices for our hike. We could hike up to Butler Lodge, across the Rock Garden Trail to Maple Ridge, and down the Frost Trail, or we could go in the reverse order. We got to the trailhead around 11 am, suited up, and walked the hard-packed trail to the junction of the loop.
We chose to go up the Frost Trail and see what we could see at the beautiful viewpoints. We'd make a decision about the rest of the hike once we reached Maple Ridge. The other route would keep us in the trees for most of the hike, and if we decided not to complete the loop, we'd miss the beauty available to us on the other side.
Everything was beautifully white in the woods, but the thaw had eliminated the base at the end of February. A single footstep easily uncovered the grass and dried leaves from last fall.
Above us, the sky was a brilliant blue; the incoming rain clouds swept by, changing the scenery moment by moment. The open forest was awash in sunlight, and there wasn't a soul around. The low forest gave way to beautiful open 'meadows' filled with stunted trees. After we'd ascended about a mile, the skiers who'd gone ahead of us at some point had turned and skied back down the hill (I hope they had their 'rock' skis.) Amanda and I picked our way up the mountain, following a faint bareboot track and the series of deeply faded blue trail markers on the leafless trees.
The higher we climbed, the more open the trail became; we reached the first lookout, the Champlain Valley, Lake Champlain, and the rolling spine of the Green Mountains spread out before us.
What do you do when the marks disappear? As we reached the last pitch of the Frost Trail, the boot marks vanished. Now we were keeping our eyes open for the faintest trace of a footprint or the faint indent of a packed trail.
The taller trees gave way to the stunted evergreens braving the exposed ridge's higher winds and rocky ledges. Short trees meant extensive views, and we soaked in the sunshine, the frosty white of Mansfield's Forehead, and the darker trees in the valley below.
You know when you know. Amanda and I agreed we'd gotten what we wanted out of the day. That evening, I had a playoff game; she had her husband and dogs waiting at home. Every hike, I leave with a clearly determined goal. Last week's goal was to get out and spend time with my daughter-in-law. I'm glad it was her goal as well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.