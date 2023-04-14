Mount Washington spends about 60 percent of the year in the clouds; Monday, April 10, was one of the good days, and my husband Adam and I weren’t about to let it go to waste!
The key to early spring hiking? Get out early! Adam and I were on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail shortly after 8 a.m. While it wasn’t really an early start, it was early enough to ensure we’d be trekking up hard packed trails before temps soared into the 60s turning the snow into mashed potatoes later in the day.
Another advantage of winter hiking? No ground hornets! As we made our way past Gem Pool, I joked with Adam about how I’d been stung by ground hornets on that same stretch of trail in 2016; people probably heard me screaming from the summit! No fears for that in early April.
Winter’s grip was weakening. Above the trees, the snow was hard and stable despite the warm sun. At the shuttered Lakes of the Clouds hut, thick, milky ice filled every depression between the boulders and loose rocks; behind the hut, the frozen lakes rested beneath the imposing summit of a white-clad Mt. Monroe.
Our sharp spikes kept us upright on the way to the summit of Washington, which is always a plus. The views from the snowfields along the route reminded me of our trip to the North Cascades last August. It was that dramatic mix of snow and rock–a canvas of contrasts in light and dark. The memories the views brought to mind made me smile. I’d made a snow angel in a tank top out there, and while it was a warm day for Washington, there were no tank tops on the wardrobe list.
No lines! The nearly windless summit was completely empty when we arrived, and we joked about how we wouldn’t have to wait in line to get a picture at the summit sign. Eventually, a handful of enthusiastic skiers arrived, and we watched them walk, crawl, and ski their way toward Tuckerman’s Ravine. There was more ice than snow, and I can’t say it looked like a tempting option.
That’s a wrap: The drop off the Washington summit with its views of the northern Presidential Range and the Great Gulf is one of my favorites. In snow, it’s stunning. We decided to stick to the plan and take the Cog Railway trail down to the summit. I’d never hiked the route, but local hiking enthusiast Eric Todd Sweet, who’s summited Washington 118 times and counting, gave me the details earlier in the week. We decided to try it, and it proved to be a quick and efficient way to descend. Thank you, Eric.
We weaved our way between snow, ice, railroad ties, and skiers eager for a few more runs in the corn snow. At the midpoint, we passed Waumbek Station where tourists were roasting marshmallows after enjoying a train ride. At the base station, Adam took my picture with the notorious plastic moose. It’s always hard to believe you can go from the “World’s worst weather” to s’mores and a plastic moose in about an hour, but hey, that’s Mt. Washington, and you have to embrace it!
