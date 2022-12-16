Have you ever made careful plans, checked and re-checked your maps, and still run into trouble? Well, if you have, you're not alone. Many of you will be traveling, and I tell my tale to warn you that while the machine always knows what it's doing, you may not.
We're going to step back in time to the glorious month of October. The trees are still vibrant, my friend Sarah Kemp is in town, and we've set up to meet friends for a hike up Mount Abraham. Sarah has never hiked Mount Abraham, and we've got a beautiful bluebird day to take her to the top.
Only one thing could lay waste to our plans: Lincoln Gap is closed after Columbus Day (usually), so we have to arrive on the Lincoln side of the gap and not the Warren side to meet our friends. Knowing we could be in trouble if we ended up on the Warren side, I had carefully reviewed my GPS directions several times the night before.
I'm not going to lie; I was relying way too much on the GPS and not enough on common sense when I picked up Sarah at the Smuggler's Notch Resort the following morning. As soon as we drove through Stowe, I should have known things had gotten switched up, but we chatted as we drove, and about half an hour from the trailhead, I realized we were on the wrong side of the gap.
I tried not to panic when I realized my mistake. We did some quick calculations, tried to text our friends, and decided to "send it.” What else could we do? Sarah was a good sport. She sat calmly beside me as we wound our way through the gap and stopped at two massive concrete pilings clearly marked "no parking." Thankfully, a road crew was working nearby and recommended a parking space close to the gate.
Let it go, and get going. We got a text through to Martha Gamble and Abby Burgess, who'd be waiting for us at the trailhead on the other side of the gap. Sarah and I made good time on the road walk. The closed road was carpeted with golden leaves, and above us, thousands more shimmered in the sun; if one could walk in an autumn wonderland, this was it.
To our surprise, Abby and Martha met us before we reached the trailhead; the Lincoln side was open to the trailhead, and they'd opted to enjoy a pre-hike walk and came to find us. We had a good laugh at my expense and cheerfully resumed the group outing.
Hold on to your hats; it's winter up top. The hike on the Long Trail from Lincoln Gap to the summit of Mount Abraham is one of those you don't forget. It's a meandering trail through beautiful hardwoods that gives way to a steep rocky scramble and, out of nowhere, drops you on a glorious, open summit with views of the Adirondacks, the Whites, and many miles of the Green Mountains. Lake Champlain and the lovely valleys lie between the great ranges.
Sarah's joy at reaching a new summit was (almost) enough to warm my heart and make me forget how cold the wind was. It would have taken a lot of joy to make me totally forget the cold. We took some photos and ate a quick lunch before dropping back into the trees, passing the beautiful white rock (if you've been there, you know it), and heading down to the car. We parted ways with our friends and wandered back into the golden tunnel of leaves on the gap road. The old adage, "All's well that ends well," was true that day.
