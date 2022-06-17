On Sunday, June 12, Adam and I parked the car in a pull-off near Lake Dunmore. We had less than an hour to explore before we headed to Castleton University for the D1 and D4 softball title games.
So close, yet so far away: If I told you how many times I've planned to stop at the Falls of Lana, you'd laugh. During our years of college baseball, Legion Baseball, and covering softball titles for the Saint Albans Messenger, we've made the trip down Route 7 countless times. Every time, I plan to stop, something gets in the way.
This time, I was ready. I had my map, my hiking shoes, and what I figured would be enough time to explore. According to what I'd read, it didn't take long to get to the falls—cue suspenseful music.
We put on our hiking shoes and looked at our map. It seemed to match the description I'd read online, but kind readers, do not EVER assume that's the case.
We came to the Upper and Lower Cliff Trails sign and a well-marked path. There was no mention of the Falls of Lana, but I could see where the trail cut in on the map to the falls. It seemed so easy. I mean, we've bushwhacked in the Adirondacks, hiked trail-less sections in Wyoming, and put on hundreds, if not thousands of hiking miles. How hard could it be?
It didn't take long to hike to the area where the lookout should have been, but the trail cut away from the falls and into the woods. Not having time to do too much retracing of steps, we followed a herd path and dropped down into the gorge.
I am not recommending this, just recounting our process. And this is how a simple outing becomes complex. We did find waterfalls (and they were beautiful), but despite our efforts, we never got a look at the main falls. We were beside them and over them, but we were never in front of them. We could hear the roar and see where they cut through the rocks and plunged into the gorge below. We even say people clamoring down the opposite side of the gorge for a view of the elusive water.
Spectacular is the word that best describes what we did see. While we never saw the main falls, I'll say what we saw was breathtaking. Perched on a lookout over the gorge, we could see the entire area we'd explored. The sound of rapidly running water filled the massive walls of the gorge, and it felt like we were exploring a South American Jungle.
Sometimes there's joy in finding what you weren't looking for. By the time I realized my error, it was too late to regroup and find the view I'd come for. A few years ago, I'd have been bitterly disappointed. Instead, on this day, I walked to the car filled with gratitude; I found something accidentally that I might not have found if I'd arrived at the spot I was looking for, and it was spectacular! I will be back to see what I missed...one of these days.
