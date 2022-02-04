Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 9 to 17 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of light to moderate snow will develop this afternoon and will continue into early this evening. Snowfall rates in this next round of snow will range from a half of an inch to an inch per hour and will likely impact the evening commute. Snowfall will taper off quickly after 7 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&