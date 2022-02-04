Mount Elmore won't win any records for high elevation, but a trip up the fire tower will always get you gorgeous views and plenty of wind. On Sunday, Jan. 30, we had both.
When I stepped into the cab at the top of the tower, the wind hit me with its full force. It was late afternoon, and the sun slanted down the western horizon. I could see the tell-tale shape of Mount Mansfield, with the crisscrossing ribbons of ski trails seaming its sides. Below me, the frozen surface of Lake Elmore was a patchwork of wind-blown snowmobile tracks.
A summer as a Smuggler: In the summer of 2017, shortly after our youngest graduated from high school, I was working part-time as a sports editor and had some time to kill. I spent two days a week guiding hikes at Smuggler's Notch Resort. I think I hiked Elmore Mountain about ten times that summer. By the end of August, I bet I could have walked it blindfolded!
Winter: the great equalizer. While views on most summits over 4,000 feet are hard to beat in any season, winter always seems to be a bit of an equalizer. As we made our way along the upper ridge of Elmore, I was constantly reminded of this fact. Snow-drifted lookouts, sunlight filtering through the branches of snowy evergreens, and rocky outcrops rimmed with icicles can make you forget you're not at a high elevation.
No, Yadi didn’t climb the fire tower (thankfully!) One of the reasons we'd stayed low on Sunday was to make sure the temps wouldn't be too cold for our lab Yadi. He's a very enthusiastic cold-weather hiker, but when summer comes, he wilts. He also usually wilts at the sight of tall ladders and fire towers, but he surprised us on Sunday when he tried to climb the fire tower (by climb, I mean he put two paws on the first and second stair.) Later in the hike we came to a tall ladder; he gathered up all his labrador courage and got his 90-pound self down quickly and safely, expressing his excitement at reaching firm ground with lots of tail wagging and 'happy ears.' Of course, we congratulated him on his bravery.
Not to get too philosophical in an outdoors column, but I know I can learn from Yadi. When I hit up against a challenge that looks scary and a bit impossible, why not give it my best shot and celebrate like crazy when it's over?
