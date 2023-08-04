After running in the 2023 Burlington City Half Marathon with my husband Adam, I didn’t have any plans to run another race until the fall, but when Guy Choiniere of Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate and the father-in-law to my son Josh, asked if either Adam or I would run for his team in the Chase Around the Lake at the end of June, it was too good of an offer to pass up.
The last couple of years, my son David has run for Guy’s team, but this year, David was on vacation. When I knew I’d be filling his shoes, I felt a little pressure. David’s a fast runner, so there was no way I’d keep his pace, but I intended to put up a decent time.
When Adam and I got up on the morning of the race, things weren’t looking good. I’m sure most of my Vermont readers will NOT be surprised to know that it was downpouring in Franklin. I checked the Franklin Recreation Facebook page for race updates, and it looked like everything was a go.
When we got to the public beach at the end of Lake Carmi, the rain had cleared and a crowd of participants had gathered. I greeted several people I knew and caught up with my teammates–Tim Magnant was on the bike, and George Gates and Guy were in the canoe. Members of this group have competed at Bay Day and at the Chase Around the Lake for years, so I was the newbie.
And they’re off! At the start line, I said hi to athletes I’ve had the pleasure of covering over the years. Now, don’t get me wrong, I knew I had no chance to keep up with Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay, but it was a lot of fun knowing I’d at least take off at the start line with them!
The pavement was wet, the dirt road along Dewing Shore was muddy, but the weather was great, and I felt fantastic. I kept my pace right where I’d hoped to hold it, and the half miles clicked off quickly, enjoying the cheers from the campers who encouraged runners.
Coming down the final quarter mile, I passed the woman ahead of me, crossing the finish line at 24:03. I’m not going to lie–I would have found the energy to shave off the four seconds to get under 24 minutes, if I’d known how close I was.
Guy, Tim, and George weren’t disappointed! They cheered for me as Tim went zipping by on his bike. Their kindness and enthusiasm made me smile (and almost forget the four seconds.) We cheered for Tim when he returned and then watched Guy and George slip their canoe into the flat calm water of Lake Carmi.
After Guy and George finished their paddle, we took a team photo and chatted on the lake shore for a few minutes. Teams milled about, there was a puppy to pet, and Stacy Godin, Paula Tremblay, and Stephanie Ho kept track of the final participants.
Did you hear all the names I knew? That’s what it means to live in a small town: you just know people, and it’s nice to know they know you, cheer for you, and create spaces for people to enjoy life. So, thank you, Guy, Tim, and George, and thank you Franklin Recreation, for a great day!
