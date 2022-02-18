Last winter, while COVID-19 kept most people locked in Vermont, I came across the work of a John Predom, a snowshoe artist from Island Pond, VT. The beautiful designs Predom brings to life in the back field near his home are truly spectacular. I caught up with Predom to find out what he's been up to this winter; he’s created five designs since December, thanks to the cold weather.
Do you have a favorite design you've created this winter? The one I made at the end of January was my favorite so far this year; I felt it looked more like a flower. I've worked primarily with designs in circles, but I want to make the designs look less like circles.
Have you tried any new techniques this winter? I bought a lensatic compass, which allows me to see something in the distance and gives a more true north-south and allows me to work on focus points. My last design had a diamond in it. I didn't have a design in my head; I just worked off the compass. I've also started using my rope to help measure distance rather than just counting steps. I've got a knot in the rope to mark 25-feet, and I've found that to be more accurate.
Is there anything you're eager to add to your work in the future? There are a lot of people who make interesting patterns with straight lines. I haven't figured that out yet. It's interesting because I've had people contact me telling me they don't know how I do what I do, and I feel the same way about some of the things other people do.
What's it like when you're working with two people? Julie (Barr) has helped me fill in spaces on two or three. There's a lot of walking involved in that.
Have you had any challenges this year? I'm always thinking about what I'll do next when I'm out there. As the designs become more complex, keeping in mind what you're doing is challenging. For example, with some designs, you have to walk past a spot without going too far because you will meet up with that spot in another direction. You can't see the completed design until the drone flies over, so you don't know what it will look like until it's done. Julie got me a GoPro so others could see things from my perspective as I create.
What have you learned from last year that you took with you into this one? Last year I used the compass on my phone and a digital compass on my Garmin. Those weren't accurate enough for what I wanted to do. So I bought a more old-fashioned needle compass for accuracy.
What do you love about creating these designs? I like being outside, and I love sharing photos of what I've done. A lot of people have taken an interest in it, and I've had requests to do workshops. If I can get people outside and having fun, I find that rewarding.
What are the top three things someone should remember if they give this a try? There's a fear of making a mistake; if you look at my designs, you'll find mistakes in most of them. They can usually be covered up or corrected. You have to just move on and keep doing what you're doing. It's all about having fun! I've got a design called Epic Fail; the more I tried to fix it, the worse it got, but I posted pictures of it anyway. You never know how things will go, and if they don't work out, remember, it will snow again.
