Long before anyone really cared about vacationing on the shores of Lake George, my great-great uncle and his wife purchased land between Silver and Arcady Bays on the northern end of the lake.
‘Swim the Lake!’ Every summer since I was a child, I've spent at least one week at 'the Lake' with my family. If you've followed my column for a while, you'll know there's something special to 'swimming the lake.' Three summers ago, I decided to give it a try.
I've now completed the one-mile crossing four times (twice last summer), and for whatever reason, three of the four times have been in rough water...very rough water.
My husband Adam is always my spotter; he drives the rental boat about as slowly as it will go and keeps me on course (and ensures I don't get hit by another boat!)
We headed out on Wednesday after Elle Purrier St. Pierre ran in the Olympic semifinal. The waves were fairly gentle, lapping the shore and the sides of the boat as we motored across the lake.
Here come the waves! I hopped out of the boat and started swimming; by the time I was 15 minutes into the swim, the wind had kicked up, and the waves were growing in size.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again, I'm not a graceful swimmer (one of these days I'll take some lessons to improve my form), but I do have enough technique, endurance, and determination to be dangerous! (haha)
Tools of the trade: This year, I invested in a swim cap for the outing, and while it didn't keep the water out of my ears as I'd hoped, it did keep the hair out of my face! I'll be getting swim goggles next year, I think.
Despite the waves, the swim was beautiful, and while my time was longer than the three other swims, my enjoyment was great. When my feet hit the ground on the opposite shore, I was grateful for the opportunity to 'swim the Lake' another year.
More love makes life more full! Since childhood, Lake George has been part of my life; Adam and I have been hiking in the Adirondack Park's High Peaks Region (and the surrounding area) frequently over the last three years. For some reason, the similarities between Lake George and the areas we've hiked in the park really hit me this summer. I found I loved my childhood haunt all the more because I saw the features of the mountains I love so much all around me. It's funny how our love of one thing can increase our love of another.
