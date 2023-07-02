In the hiking community, the Summer Solstice is an event; it's the longest day of the year and a great time to tackle something long and hard. I'm not going to lie; I wasn't paying any attention to the day when my friend Mary Pipes and I set out to hike Moosilauke in New Hampshire. All I knew was that it wasn't raining and the summits weren't socked in, so it was a good day to get out.
Moosilauke is a 'gentle' giant regarding 4,000-foot peaks in New England. Mary had just finished coaching her high school lacrosse team and hadn't been on a trail since April. Moosilauke via the Gorge Brook trail was the perfect hike to bust the rust.
The trail crosses the swift and shallow Baker River and follows the Gorge Brook, which is excellent for warm days.
I've hiked this route several times, but it was a first for Mary, and I was looking forward to seeing her response when we broke out of the trees onto the broad, bowl-shaped summit.
Moosilauke is the largest mountain in the surrounding area; you feel like you're on top of the world when you get above the trees. We hiked through the hardwoods, into the confers, and onto the first lookout. The clouds were moving swiftly, and a patchwork of sun and shadow dotted the valleys and hills below us.
70s and sunny. As we made our way to the summit, we were greeted by a group of joyful hikers. One of them, a man with long grey hair, wore a bright pink and orange sundress. He was grinning from ear to ear as he announced how happy he was to be hiking in his 70s on the summer solstice. Another man, sporting a darker dress, told us it had been hard to find dresses that fit. Mary and I joined his laughter as he passed.
Can you touch the clouds? The summit was cool and breezy, and low clouds hovered overhead. We ate lunch and watched clouds lift and lower over the Franconia Ridge while the Presidentials stayed locked under a blanket of clouds.
If you've been to the summit of Lafayette, you've probably seen the remains of a stone foundation; when Mary asked me what had been there, I told her I thought there'd been a hotel there; I decided to investigate more deeply when I got home. What I found in an article called "A Perfect Tempest," written by Tim Peck and Doug Martland and published by Eastern Mountain Sports, amazed me.
Joshua Huntington's dreams came true on Moosilauke. The foundation was that of a hotel, Prospect House, built on the summit in 1860 for summer guests. Joshua Huntington, an adventurous type, wanted to spend the winter on Mount Washington to study the weather but was denied. Instead, he spent the winter at the Prospect House, enduring intense conditions at 4,800 feet but returning with a wealth of information about the weather and the conditions on the high summits in winter. The next time I'm on Moosilauke, I'll greatly appreciate the foundation stones and the story behind them.
New Englanders are an adventurous breed. At the end of the hike, I waded into the cool, flowing water of the Baker River. I caught a glimpse of pink and orange, and sure enough, the brightly-clad hikers were crossing the bridge above me. Whether we're seven or 70, New England hikers are usually up for an adventure, and I'm glad to be part of such a resilient and tenacious community.
