You can hike a mountain many times, but don’t ever think you’ll have the same experience twice. On June 1, I had a short time slot, a busy week, and a desire to walk among the short-lived, but incredibly beautiful, mountain rhodora while they were in bloom. With high wind and cold temperatures in the extended forecast, there was a chance the pink blooms would be wiped out early. I did some research and landed back on the Franconia Ridge.
The last time I hiked the ridge, the March snow was deep; today, the mountain air was hot, waterfalls roared down sun-warmed rocks, and a green canopy shaded the trail.
The forecast for the day was warm–90 degrees warm; I figured there was no better place to beat the heat than heading to higher elevations. I took the Falling Waters Trail up, although I was tempted to reverse the hike and hit the waterfalls on the way down. In the long run, I was glad I didn’t.
Good conversation. I rarely converse with strangers on the trail beyond a casual hello, but when I stepped onto the open summit of Little Haystack, a woman greeted me. We chatted briefly, admiring the views, but eventually she, her husband, and I set off to cross the ridge together, and I thoroughly enjoyed their company.
Where there’s smoke, there’s a fire. As we walked, we admired the timeless beauty of the ridge and spoke of the hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires. The second-hand smoke dulled the horizon; even the neighboring bulk of Cannon Mountain appeared more distant. Mount Washington loomed gray and featureless in the smoky sky, a stark contrast to the pin-sharp views I’d enjoyed in March.
While we admired the alpine flowers, we learned a few things about each other. Renee and her husband were doctors from Canada, and she was passionate about women’s hockey. She’s dedicated several years to Les Palettes Roses, a hockey league in Quebec focused on providing women and girls in the province with the opportunity to play hockey. I had no idea there were places in Canada where it was difficult for women to get ice time, and I was pleased to see these women and girls had such a passionate and dedicated woman on their side.
We ate lunch together on the warm, balmy summit of Lafayette, before I set off down the mountain to get home in time to host dinner guests; my new friends opted to enjoy more time above tree line.
Better than fireworks! Halfway down the mountain, the bushes on the edge of the ledgy Old Bridle Path exploded with color. The vibrant magenta rhodora popped out of the backdrop of green; it was hard not to stop at each bush and admire the flowers.
Trailside cool down. Eventually, I left the bright pink behind and ducked into the trees. I quickly descended to the car, taking time to wade into the cool water of Walker Brook. As I drove home, I reflected on the day. I enjoyed all of it: the views, the waterfalls, the flowers, and the chance to share a ridge with people I would never have met if I walked one way instead of another.
