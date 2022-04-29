Last week, Adam and I decided to revisit a hike we'd done several years ago on a glorious Columbus Day Weekend. At the time, I'd called the Adirondack Loj to ask where we could find some solitude. The ranger suggested Nun-da-ga-o-ridge. I know I had to ask him to repeat himself before I got the name right!
The trail along the Soda Range forms a perfect mini-loop. At just over six miles long, it has breathtaking vistas of the Adirondack High Peaks and two ponds, including Lost Pond, shimmer in the valley below.
This particular April Monday was bright and cold. Temps had dipped into the thirties at night, but the sun glided upward and promised a warm day.
We walked over frozen mud on the trail and admired the ice rimming the puddles. Then, on Big Crow Mountain, we soaked in the view of Whiteface Mountain, freshly coated with snow from the weekend storm.
Once you leave the trail to Big Crow, you're embarking on an Adirondack bushwhack, and on this ridge, there are certain places you have to look carefully to find the trail.
The first spot that requires some careful looking is also one of the most dramatic viewpoints. A short, steep scramble is rewarded with a walk along a long ledge with a precipitous drop. It's a beautiful place to explore with rocky outcrops and interesting vantage points. The last time we'd hiked this ridge we'd had our dog Yadi with us; it was here he decided the trail was pretty scary. Thankfully, he did navigate it with some help. I can't say I was sad we didn't have him with us this time!
You can never assume that one part of a mountain will be the same as another. We'd seen little snow up to this point, but as the trail rounded the backside of the ridge, we found plenty of snow and ice lingering in the wooded sections.
Gathering views along the way is one of the joys of a ridge walk. An open ridge provides endless views and makes for a spectacular day. However, a partially open ridge like Nun-da-ga-o is a different experience; it's almost like opening a present each time you step out onto a different viewpoint.
It would be hard to pick a favorite view on this hike, but the view from Weston Mountain overlooking Lost Pond is undoubtedly in the running. The little pond shimmers like a jewel in a setting of trees and mountains. Today, it was sporting a sheet of ice with a rim of dark blue water for added drama.
After navigating a very slippery, icy section, we made our way to the bank of Lost Pond. Here the sun was hot, the open water was calm and clear, and deep burgundy foliage rimmed the pond's banks.
The last mile out was smooth and even, carpeted in last year's leaves. Before I got in the car, I waded in the swift water of a snow-swollen brook and said a prayer of gratitude for a day well spent in sun and wind and water.
