It's been a long time since Adam and I went to Maine in the summer; years of Little League and American Legion Baseball kept us close to home when the kids were growing up. This summer, we decided to head to the coast to do a little exploring.
Time together is well spent. Last week, I shared how Adam and I planned our Hermit Island vacation, hoping that some or all of our children and their loved ones could join us; thankfully, most of them were able to make the trip.
While the younger crowd kayaked along the island's shore, Adam and I explored the trails and beaches on the north end. After seeing the 'kids' off on an ocean kayaking adventure, Adam and I scaled a rocky headland on the side of Sand Dollar Beach to see what treasures lay on the more secluded end of the island.
At the top of the rocky prominence, I was greeted with a sight right out of a pirate movie. Two small beaches, Bounty Cove and Sailboat Beach, were tucked into a cove. Water, a deep, tropical blue, lazily swept onto the nearly identical crescents of white sand. I clamored down the rocks (not an easy task; they were very sharp) and onto the soft sand. I was beside myself with wonder!
The sand on Hermit Island is unique; it's filled with tiny bits of mica and shimmers in the sunlight. When the waves move the sand under the water, patterns of dazzling mica form and dissipate with each swish; it's mesmerizing!
After enjoying those beaches, we rejoined the coastal path, wandering through hardwood forest and rocky cliffs. We found a tiny cobblestone beach, fragrant rugosa roses, and rocky outcrops rimmed in swaying seaweed.
Our two greatest surprises lay ahead! A lookout opened onto a cliff top and revealed Spring Beach, tucked between two imposing cliffs. The beach was empty, and I was ecstatic to discover such a gift. We reached the beach and waded into the water, taking in the expansive views of Casco Bay and several wooded islands.
I don't know if I've ever had an entire beach to myself before, but it's an incredible experience. And with no roads, cars, or noises other than the surf hitting the shore beneath a bluebird sky, it was the stuff dreams are made of.
We had one more destination ahead: the Worumbo. I'd seen a few pictures of the land feature online, but none prepared me for the real thing. Massive cliffs jutted out of the shore; a split down the middle provided a view of the open ocean. Inside the bowl of rock, the giant rock formation was even more imposing, cliffs towering overhead and the sound of crashing water echoing off the rocks.
From above, the view was equally impressive. The island's rocks aren't smooth granite like Acadia National park. They're a sedimentary rock, grooved, toothed, and ridged, often scored with rusty-colored veins that contrast the darker shades.
Back together again: That evening, we all had stories to tell. Josh and caught a striped bass, they'd all loved kayaking in the ocean, and we had enjoyed exploring the coast. We'd spent several hours enjoying different activities and returned with a cornucopia of experiences; that was time well spent.
