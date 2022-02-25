Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and the northern and central sections of Vermont. * WHEN...Through 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will become difficult, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours in response to accumulating snow and sharply reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area during the morning hours, persist through the afternoon, and then taper off in the evening. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely during the late morning through mid-afternoon time period resulting in moderate to heavy snow. Visibility will be below one half mile at times during this period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&