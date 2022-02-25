I don't usually visit the same mountain twice in a season, but the windy weather that whipped in on Feb. 16 sent my daughter-in-law Amanda Laroche and me seeking a more protected hike.
We'd planned a trip to New Hampshire (again), but winds in the White Mountains were forecast to remain steady at 50 mph, with gusts into the 70 and 80 mph range. We'd need a lot of rocks in our backpacks to keep us on the ground in those winds.
I thought about writing about an older hike this week--pulling something big and exciting out of the archives (I've got a good one set to go), but I figured there might be a few people who don't mind a current outing, even if it's not totally new scenery! And we all know, when you get outside, it's never the same trail twice.
Driving to pick Amanda up was an adventure; garbage cans and tree limbs littered the road, and the car lurched as gusts hit it. I hoped my calculations would be correct and Laraway would be as protected as I remembered.
Thankfully, the trailhead was windless, and as we worked our way up the hard-packed trail, we marveled at the calm air around us. Amanda had never hiked Laraway before. There's always something fun about bringing someone to a place they've never visited before.
We took time to explore the ice cave, carefully skirted the hanging ice falls on the large cliffs and admired the rusty colors on the ice higher up.
When we stepped out onto the lookout, we both smiled; the dark bulk of Mt. Mansfield, capped with snow, stood out against a pastel pink sky. Stormy weather was on the way, and clouds were already tracking in from across Lake Champlain. Even here, the wind was low, and we could admire the scenery.
When Adam and I climbed Laraway in January, it was on a bluebird day. The trees were frosty white, and the Adirondack Mountains were in full view. On this day, the sky was filled with clouds and colors.
On the way down, two things happened: The sky turned from gray and pink to a deep, saturated orange. We joked about going back up to the lookout for another look. We could also hear that the wind had picked up, and while we were sheltered in the trees, the sound howled around us.
No matter how big or small of an outing I take, I am always amazed at the beauty that's out there, even if it's only been a month since I last visited the place.
