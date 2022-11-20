As I write this column, the world outside my window is awash in white. It's official: winter is here.
Remember October when the leaves were flaming orange, and the Northeast was a kaleidoscope of color? Yeah, me too. Well, on one of those glorious Sunday afternoons, my husband Adam and I decided to drive to New York to hike Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain.
We picked this peak because I had a feeling it would be low enough to be out of the clouds but high enough to get us above the brilliantly colored trees.
We drove through a steady rain until we got to Rouse's Point. From there, we took the highway, hopping off at exit 33 on I-87. I'd like to know how many miles we've accrued on that interstate over the years as we've adventured in the Adirondacks; I bet the total would shock both Adam and me.
The summit of Poke-O-Moonshine is visible from the highway below, and we could see it was still out of cloud. However, the weather all around us was a melting pot of clouds, mists, and breaks of blue.
As we started our hike, the sun broke through the brooding clouds, backlighting the golden leaves above us and filling the forest with glittering raindrops.
Labrador weather has arrived. Yadi made the cut for this outing; now that the weather is cooler, he can enjoy nature without overheating. We joke that he's a three-season hiker: spring, fall, and winter, and he prefers the chillier end of the two seasons that bookend winter.
Would we get wet? We met a mother and son coming down as we headed up; I heard the little boy ask if we'd get caught in the same heavy rain they did. It was a bit foreboding, and they were very wet, but I was hopeful.
I've hiked this mountain several times and recounted two of those adventures in my column. However, this one was by far the most colorful. Every lookout boasted expansive views of mountains and valleys filled with blazing color. The beaver ponds along the trail reflected the dazzling reds, oranges, and yellows, and when we reached the fire tower, the view was mesmerizing.
From the lofty summit, rays of slanting sunshine illuminated patches of vibrant foliage below us. The higher peaks played peek-a-boo behind veils of low cloud, and opaque mists rose from the valley floor. I bet I took fifty pictures that looked almost identical, but the little variations in color and light caught my eye repeatedly.
After soaking in the autumn beauty, we retraced our steps. As we walked, the sun broke through with greater force. We had blue sky overhead when we reached the foundation and chimney of the fire warden's cabin.
Whenever I pass ruins of this sort, I wonder how many amazing things the inhabitants saw when they lived right below a summit. I bet we'd be surprised by some of their stories.
Yadi sniffed for chipmunks around the lean-to and swam in the beaver pond. His exuberant swimming sent ripples across the pond's glassy surface, ruining my attempts to get a good shot of the water reflecting the bright leaves and blue sky. But you'd have smiled if you'd seen how happy he was.
It will be another year before the trees glow, but I know we'll have some beautiful snowy adventures in the coming months. In the meantime, make sure you've got your snow tires on and visit samessenger.com/sports/outdoors to relive some warm-weather adventures if you miss green leaves and sunshine.
