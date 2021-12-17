The fall sports season (which we love) had been hectic, and when Adam and I had a free Sunday midway through September, we opted to hike.
I did my usual weather research and found that the clouds were low enough to obscure the higher peaks, but the shorter ones would be open. So, armed with that information, we hiked Pharoah Mountain in New York.
Yadi could not have been happier with our decision. Our dog Yadi is a big fan of water--any water. Ten minutes into the hike, he was glowing with Labrador happiness as he soaked in a deep pool at the base of a waterfall.
Pharaoh Mountain is a lesser-traveled gem in the Adirondacks. Pharaoh Mountain is part of the Pharaoh Mountain Wilderness. This area sits apart from the High Peaks region associated with the Adirondack Loj and big mountains like Mt. Marcy, Colden, and Algonquin.
The first few miles of the hike passed quickly as we walked an unmaintained Class 4 road to reach the trailhead. More adventurous types still drive the road, but Adam's sedan wasn't going to fit that bill.
If you enjoy fishing and hiking, this is the trail for you. Beautiful ponds fill the Pharaoh Wilderness, and we admired the calm, clear water as we passed each one. Blue Herons were abundant on the shores, and we had the pleasure of observing two very near to us.
The trail entered the woods and ascended gradually through beautiful stretches of forest, eventually hitting a steep, rocky section that required some careful foot placement.
A summit with so many options! When we arrived at the summit, we were surprised to find several trails spidering out across the top of the mountain. We took each one, admiring the unique views.
Pharaoh Lake stretched out below us at two viewpoints, a shimmering silver mirror reflecting the brooding sky above us. The first fall colors painted the trees and rimmed the lake with early color.
On the distant horizon, the high peaks played peek-a-boo in and out of massive clouds, and we could see rain showers darkening the sky around us. The wind came up, and we both were wondering if we'd be soaked.
After a quick lunch, we explored the other lookouts; one had a fire ring and a beautiful spot for tenting. Little paths connected the pine needle-strewn wooded areas with the long granite slabs. I imagine it would be an incredible place to sit and watch the stars.
The highlight of the hike back to the car came at the small, wooden bridge between Crane and Alder Pond. As I stepped onto the bridge, I saw a beautiful heron fishing at the banks of Alder Pond about 20 feet from me; Yadi saw it too and started whining. And that's why he's always leashed when we hike. I have no idea how far he'd swim and follow that bird!
We slowly walked over the bridge, and when we were about 10 feet away, the heron took flight. We could hear the rustle of the wind in its feathers as it flapped away and settled about 20 feet away, so I guess it wasn't too worried!
