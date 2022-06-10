Have you had one of those bucket list items that wasn’t out of reach or difficult to accomplish but just took some time to cross off? Last weekend’s hike in the Baldfaces was one of those for me. I’ve wanted to catch the spring bloom of the Rhododendron lapponicum for several years now, but things just haven’t worked out (namely COVID). This year, I was determined to catch the brief and beautiful bloom of brilliant pink flowers before they faded.
The Baldface Circle Trail was the most direct route to the first summit we wanted to reach, but it’s also a Terrifying 25, which is a list of trails in New Hampshire that require lots of four points of contact scrambling and limited handholds. We’ve done several of them, but never with a heavy overnight pack. The kicker? If you want to spend the night and get out before the crowds, the only shelter and designated campsites are at the base of that trail.
Bugs, thunder, and a windy night: After covering most of the D1 Vermont Track and Field State Championship, we drove three hours to the border of Maine and New Hampshire, hoofed our packs the few miles to the shelter, and set up camp. The bugs were pretty ferocious, but we managed to keep them out of the tent, which was a great accomplishment. Thunder and rain sent us fleeing from our dinner-with-a-view to the safety of the dry lean-to; from there we curled up in our tent and listened to the rain as darkness fell. The wind howled through the night, and rain drops splattered our tent, but we drifted in and out of sleep and woke to a shimmering, sunny morning.
We ate our breakfast on the ledges overlooking our tent site and the lake-strewn valley below. Mists rose off the surface of the water as the warm sun rose and a welcome breeze kept the bugs at bay. After a breakfast of eggs and oatmeal, we hefted our packs and clamored up the trail to the South Baldface. As we climbed the steep trail, we saw faded blossoms of the sought after flowers, and I hoped we weren’t too late.
My question was answered when we broke free of the trees. Clusters of pink began appearing around us, breathtaking in the early morning sunshine. The higher we hiked the more brilliant and profuse they became. Eventually, we were walking in areas awash in color. The bright pink was a striking contrast to the grey ledges and dark evergreens. Backdrops of higher peaks, cloaked in green, made for intense and gorgeous images.
Many years ago, forest fires changed the landscape and turned wooded peaks into an open ridge. You can’t spend all your time with your eyes to the ground when you hike the Baldfaces. Both North and South Baldface sit around 3,500 feet, and the views provided by the open summits and ridge are stunning. To one side of the trail, you see gorgeous lakes and valleys; on the other, the Dry River Wilderness gives way to views of the Presidential Range. Clouds obscured the higher peaks in the range the day we hiked, but we saw glimpses of Tuckerman’s Ravine and the flanks of the giants, some still boasting the remnants of snowfields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.