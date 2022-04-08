Winter's white, summer's green, and autumn's gold feel far off on an early April hike; patches of snow and ice cling to rocks and hide in shady places where hemlocks and cedars blot out the sun.
That doesn't mean you won't see some of the most beautiful scenery; there's a barren beauty in the spring landscape, and if you pick the right spot, you can enjoy scenery you can't find any other time of year.
Adam and I love the Jay Mountain Wilderness in New York, which contains a lesser-known hike that traverses outstanding terrain. There are no 4,000-foot peaks to draw peak baggers, no port-o-lets, and half the hike has no markers.
There was one car in the pull-off as we put on our packs and locked the car on Tuesday. The ground was carpeted with last year's crumbly leaves, and bare branches reached for the sky over our heads.
As we hiked, views of Whiteface Mountain, snowy ski trails spiraling down the dark flanks of the peak, appeared through the leafless trees.
When we broke treeline on the ridge, the blue sky created a striking backdrop for the dark mountains on the horizon. The Adirondack High Peaks soared into the sky, and I fondly looked over them, naming many of them as I noted their distinguishing features.
This ridgeline hovers in the mid-3,000 foot range, so the hike weaves in and out of clusters of trees and long tracts of open ledges. I often feel like it's three hikes in one, and a geologist would have a lot of fun analyzing all the rocks that formed the ridge.
Massive granite shelves are interrupted by strange mounds of sedimentary rock that crumble underfoot, creating a moonscape.
Photos? You could take hundreds! The sweeping landscape provides uninterrupted views of the mountains and valleys around the ridge. Islands of moss, low-growing conifers, and lichen fill depressions in the rocks for photos of nearby features. And in the distance, Lake Champlain glitters between New York and Vermont.
Although the air below the ridge was warm, a light wind sent us around a rocky outcrop for lunch. We donned our windshells to finish the last stretch to the cone-shaped outcrop of rocks that would be our end-point. It's an impressive landmark that reminds me of a shark fin cresting the water.
From that lofty perch, we took in the views before turning around. We admired the massive cairn that adorns the ridge on the way back. I love a well-built cairn, and this one is spectacular. It's one of the few on the ridge, and its shape is eye-catching.
Once off the ridge, the air was warm again, and I shed layers as we descended. This was the first hike of 2022 that was complete with birdsong and scampering chipmunks, and while I love winter hiking, there's something refreshing about the coming of spring.
Time for a post-hike dip! When we reached the parking area, I shed my hiking shoes at the stream and bathed my feet in the clear, refreshing water. And that's how you know summer's coming.
