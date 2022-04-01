March and November fill a similar space in the hiking calendar for me. They're 'shoulder season' months where you can end up with just about anything on the trail. You might hike into deep snow, treacherous ice, bare ground--or all of the above.
I've hiked Mount Eisenhower twice in the shoulder season, and this weather made me think I'd like to share those outings with you. Our first trip was a glorious late-November outing in 2015. We hiked in t-shirts and rolled our pants up to keep cool. The sky couldn't have been bluer, and temps were in the 50s with little to no wind, even at the summit.
If you're familiar with New Hampshire's Presidential Range, you'll know that could be a good day in July in some years! The second trip was in mid-November of 2016--same blue sky, but we had snow and ice in the higher elevations this time.
If you've never hiked in the Presidential Range, it's rugged and wild, and the views are top-notch. Any trip into the range requires good planning, regardless of the season.
On our trip in 2016, leaves crunched under our feet early in the hike, and we ultimately stripped off our jackets and winter hats. That early warmth gave way to the first glistening patches of snow. Before long, we were hiking in a winter wonderland, which was breathtaking since we hadn't seen snow since spring.
I remember the feeling of awe as we cleared the trees, the imposing, snowcapped summit of Mt. Washington looming to our left. There wasn't a soul in sight, the air was utterly still.
We climbed the last pitch to the summit, and there, in the center of a clearing, was the massive Eisenhower summit cairn. Trails branched off to the sides like spokes of a wheel, and all around, the ground glistened as millions of rime ice crystals reflected the brilliant sunlight.
Summits in the shoulder season are anything but boring. Frostbitten vegetation takes on deep maroon and tawny brown hues, and frozen pools of water create smooth, shiny surfaces in a sea of snow and rock.
I'm not sure if it's encouraged (and I apologize if it's not), but I climbed to the top of the cairn and took in the expanse of mountains, clouds, hills, and valleys.
Our trip down Edmund's Path to the car was different from our hike up, and that's another sign of a shoulder season hike. You can take off in cold, firm conditions and return in slushy snow and melting ice. Both the ascent and descent often require a constant change of traction--alternating between bare boots and spikes. Boots slip on snow and ice, but spikes can prove slick on exposed rocks.
One of these days, I'll get back to Eisenhower in the summer and see what things look like when the world is green. I'm willing to bet it will be a lot more crowded, but I'm totally confident it will still be stunning.
So, if you're headed out this weekend, or any weekend between now and the summertime, enjoy! And remember, in the shoulder season, you bring it all because you never know what you'll need out there amid all that loveliness!
