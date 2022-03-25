I enjoy sharing my adventures, but when I heard about Megan Gervais' experience at the CanAm International Sled Dog Race, I knew you'd enjoy hearing about it.
Gervais, an Animal Science/Pre-Vet Major at the University of Vermont and graduate of Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School, interned with mushers Ingrid Bower and Patty Richards of Thesewoods Kennels this winter and joined the teams for the eight-hour drive to Fort Kent, ME, in early March for the CanAm International Sled Dog Race.
In Megan's words:
Can you tell us about the race? The CanAm Race has a 250, 100, and 30-mile race, and Ingrid and Patty were racing in the 100-mile race. Ingrid, who tries to go every year, has done the 100 before, and Patty had done the 30-miler. They each had 10-dog teams in the 100-miler and raced from 8 am until midnight. They were in it to have fun and finish the race.
The 100-mile race is very remote. Patty and Ingrid were running together during the second leg of the race and came in contact with a moose at night, which can be really dangerous. Luckily, Patty scared the moose away with a headlamp and a whistle.
What did the teams do to prepare for the race? We arrived on Friday, March 4, and brought the dogs to the headquarters for vet checks. That was very helpful for me to watch as a Pre-Vet Major.
The race was on Saturday, March 5, and 20 teams were sent off in two-minute increments. We sent Patty off at 8:06 am. We got the dogs harnessed, put on their booties, gave them baited water(water mixed with meat and kibble to encourage dogs to drink well so they stay hydrated), and warmed them up before the race. Then, when the teams started going, we got the dogs on the line.
The dogs were excited to go, and we had to hold them back at the start line. The sleds have two snow hooks and a brake, but the dogs are so strong and can still pull it.
It was rewarding to see all the work we did at home being used. It's so exciting to see them take off and to cheer for them, and it was a really big event in the town. I couldn't see past the crowd at the start line.
What did you do after the teams left? I helped other teams, and we met Patty and Ingrid at the checkpoints. The dogs have to rest for three hours. We have to practice that rest to help the dogs understand it. The dogs need rest for the second half of the race. Young dogs take a while to learn how to rest..
We met them again at midnight, and they were exhausted. We grabbed the lead dogs and guided them to a stop. We took off their booties and harnesses, gave them baited water, and they had vet checks again. We also got food for Ingrid and Patty, who hadn't eaten all day.
What were some of your takeaways from the race? It had a bigger impact on me than I thought, and I could see myself doing it. The energy at the race was incredible.
Was this your first time around working dogs? It's the first time I've been engaged with them and training them, and I got a new appreciation for it. The dogs love racing, and they get so excited when they see the harnesses. It surprised me how much the dogs can run. We do training runs three times a week, and the dogs do 20 miles easily. They have a lot of energy, and they're so loving; they want to lick your face and love attention.
What did you learn about Ingrid's line of dogs? Ingrid created the line she races over 45 years and puts a lot of thought into keeping the lines clean of disease.
What did you do day-to-day at Thesewoods Kennels? I go to the kennels at 8 am, three days a week. We make sure the dogs have fresh water and do poop pick up. Each dog gets a unique, color-coded harness based on the dogs’ size and weight, and I have to know which one to use. Then, we load them in the truck and go to the trails in Eden, where the dogs can go for a long run of various lengths.
Did you learn how to mush? Part of the internship is to learn how to mush. I've driven the tour sled on the rail trail; it's bigger and easier to control. The race sleds can run tandem, so you get the feel of racing without having to control the dogs. It was harder than I expected, and I was sore the next day! You have to be strong and have good balance.
What have you learned from this experience? A big part of my takeaway was the uniqueness of the dogs and the personal connection I developed with each one. There are 26 dogs, so you don't expect to remember their names easily, but after a few weeks, it was easy. They all have their own personality.
