If you've lived in Vermont for a while, you know that March is a season of change, and by that, I mean the weather can change with lightning speed. One day you're out in sneakers; the next, you're lacing up your winter boots.
Last week, we had one of those late-winter snowstorms that made me smile. As the warm weather blew out and the snow blew in, I wondered if we'd get the full 9-12 inches predicted by the weather folks.
Those last 'winter wonderland' days are some of my favorites. I had lots of work to do the morning of the storm, but I was beyond excited to go when it was time. The dogs were giddy with happiness, and when the door opened, they bolted for the snow, rolling and jumping as the big flakes floated to the ground around them.
This time of year, I'm always thinking about sugaring season. Our woods and the woods around us are active sugarbushes, tapped by a local sugarmaker. This time of year, when we walk through the woods on warm days, I can often hear the sap running through the lines.
On our snowy walk, the air was too cold for a sap run, but there was that familiar feeling of anticipation--you know, as you walk through the snow-laden trees that the next warm day will bring a big run.
It was possibly the most beautiful snow of the winter! As we walked along the logging roads and paths in the forest behind our house, I couldn't help but gaze in wonder at the branches bent into graceful arches by the heavy snow. Snow coated every sap line, forming beautiful, almost gravity-defying creations. The pools of open water created during the melt we'd had earlier in the week were rimmed with thick, white banks.
A forest filled with memories is a pleasant place. I've walked hundreds of miles on those well-worn paths in the woods behind our home. Our dogs know the woods so well they follow the trails even when snow covers the tracks. Our children spent hours exploring the ledges, ridges, little valleys, and flowing streams.
When they were young teenagers, they mapped out trails for cross country skiing and built log forts. The names they gave to certain areas and features still fill my mind when I'm 'out back' with the dogs. As much as I love exploring new places, there's something sweet about wandering in the home woods. The dogs are off-leash, dashing joyfully, and the views are familiar but filled with wonder. I know when I pour out the syrup made by our local sugarmaker, I'll be eating a little bit of something taken right out of the place I've spent so much time enjoying, and that's a beautiful thing, don't you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.