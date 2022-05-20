I've been preparing this column for a while, and I hope you'll enjoy it as much as I've enjoyed putting it together! For a few short weeks each year, I spend my walks in the woods spying out the spring flowers as they bloom. I know where most of them will appear and when to expect them, and I wait for them with joy and expectation!
When I walked this spring, I made sure to bring my phone, so I could capture photos of some of my favorites and share them with you. Some of you may see these on your walks, some of you may remember them from springs long past, and for those who haven't seen them, I encourage you to keep an eye out for them next spring.
In the narrow window between the snowmelt and the filling in of the leaf canopy, the spring blooms flourish. The first flowers to appear in our woods emerge from the shelter of the leaf mold just days after the snow melts. I'll be walking along on one of the first 'warm' spring days, and much to my delight, I'll spy the delicate bloom of a Hepatica, its furry stem unfurling in the sunshine. When I see that, I know spring is coming! And I know the spring beauties, Trout Lilies, Trillium, and Jack-in-the-Pulpit aren't far away.
Yadi also enjoys the spring, but for different reasons. Along with the spring flowers comes the mud! And if there's one thing our dog Yadi loves, it's the mud; 50 degrees is hot for Yadi, and when he's hot, he wants water, and when he can't find water, mud is a great second choice. He'll wallow in the mud like a hippopotamus, covering his eyes, ears, and mouth.
That's an accurate representation of one of my spring walks in the woods around our house: all the beautiful flowers and a goofy, muddy Labrador sprinting from one puddle to another. Yadi's exuding as much delight in the mud as I'm taking from the flowers!
The green fills in the gaps, and the heat 'melts' the blooms. It doesn't take long for the verdant canopy to fill in, and most of the spring flowers have already faded by the time it does. This spring, the heat came on so quickly, the trout lilies barely had days to be enjoyed, and some of the other late bloomers passed almost before I could capture them.
As I write, the rain is pouring down my windows, and the second 2022 thunderstorm is just blowing through. The power went down, it was so intense, but it was back on before I could get the generator going. With rain like this, I know Yadi will be happy tomorrow; the puddles should be full!
