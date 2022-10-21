Every autumn, Sarah Kemp, a friend I met while guiding hikes with Smuggler's Notch Resort, comes to Vermont for a few weeks of fall hiking. Last week, Sarah and I adventured near the resort, exploring several trails she was eager to revisit after hiking them in the summer.
It's not every day I get a chauffeur. Sarah's husband, Michael, dropped us off at the Sterling Pond trailhead. We planned to hike from there to Spruce, Sterling, and Madonna peaks and then back to the resort.
The trees in Smuggler's Notch were near peak, casting a golden glow on everything around us as we started the stair-climb toward the pond. The previous night’s rain left the stone steps damp, and the air was just a little chilly, but we warmed up quickly as we walked and chatted about the previous year's events.
Spruce Peak is a quick detour from Sterling Pond, and it's worth the extra steps. If you enjoy hiking in the Notch area and haven't made it to Spruce Peak, I highly recommend it. The views from Spruce are unique, with the Stowe side of Mount Mansfield dominating the view. And on this day, the lower flanks of Mansfield were ablaze with fall color.
Our next stop: Sterling Pond. Here the foliage was nearly gone, and the water shimmered a cool grey in the morning light. We were on a schedule because I had an afternoon game, so we kept moving.
The section of the Long Trail between Sterling and Madonna is little used compared to many others. It ends with a satisfying rocky scramble before popping out onto Drifter, one of Smuggler's Notch's main groomers.
Flashback to a chillier time. My family spent many winters skiing at Smugg's, and I knew right where I was. The last time I stood on that trail, I was in all my ski attire. It was funny to stand there in leggings and a t-shirt, the warm October sunshine bathing my face and golden grasses waving at my feet. We sat on the summit's rocky outcrop, ate lunch, and sipped Sarah's apple cider tea with honey.
Chilkoot views in October. If you've skied Madonna Mountain, you've gone down Chilkoot, and you know the classic view with the clearing and the shoulders of the neighboring mountain in view. That view is always white in my mind, but now I can see it glowing with reds, oranges, and golds--waves of color washing up to the darker conifers above.
Treasures in the woods: We rejoined the Long Trail below the summit, and here we were treated to a mossy wonderland of steep boulders and downed trees. This summer, Sarah turned a piece of wood, called a burl, that she found on that trail into a keepsake bowl. As we walked, she explained how she'd cleaned the wood with a toothbrush and treated it with mineral oil to create the beautiful, woodland treasure.
We walked off the mountain in a sea of gold. The final leg of the hike took us down the Ruthie's and Meadowlark ski trails. The lower we descended, the more spectacular the colors became. Here the hard maples were dazzling in vibrant golds. Hints of orange and red made for a kaleidoscope of color, and every gust of wind surrounded us with drifting leaves.
It won't be long before the mountain buzzes with skiers and snowboarders, and all those beautiful leaves are buried under a blanket of white.
