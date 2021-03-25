BURLINGTON — Jonathan Billings spent the afternoon kayaking with bald eagles a few weeks ago. Yes, you heard me correctly; he was kayaking with bald eagles in February.
Most people store their boats in the winter months. Billings, who’s done his due diligence, carefully and safely enjoys the sport he loves year-round.
This winter, Billings made four trips to the Burlington Waterfront to kayak in open water on Lake Champlain’s shore.
“It seems strange to leave Franklin County and head to Burlington for nature, but it worked beautifully,” said Billings.
“The breakwater knocks down winds and waves, and if you study your angles, you can have a gentle paddle. There’s not a lot of boat traffic, so you can focus more on the weather conditions and nature.”
Billings traveled to North Beach for a recent cold-water paddle. The sandy shore and shallow water made for a perfect winter put-in. His destination was Rock Point, a hiking and recreation area near the Burlington Waterfront.
“I poked around the rock formations and navigated the peninsula. The photos don’t do the cliffs justice; they look very big from the water, and the colors are neat,” said Billings.
“The paddles I’ve done in the last four months were all so different--the water, light, ice, animals, they’re all different every time.
“Kayaking is about exercise, but also about nature, exploration, and photography. It’s a great way to enjoy living in Vermont.”
On one of Billings’ adventures this winter, he had an extraordinary encounter. ”I was fixated on getting a photograph of the Burlington lighthouse with ice on the breakwater, and I saw something moving on the side,” said Billings.
“I thought it was a seagull, but it was a bald eagle! It’s incredible getting to see raptors in their natural setting; it’s you and this giant bird! It’s incredible watching it snatch its dinner out of the water.”
Billings matches his love of adventure with studying and careful planning. ”The use of good judgment to reduce risk is key. There are times I don’t like the wind or the footing, and times the water is too wavy, or there’s too much current; that will turn me away.”
.The combination of widespread rainfall and continued snow melt will
result in sharp rises on several rivers across the North Country on
Friday into Saturday. .
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following
areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex,
Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison,
Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland.
* From Friday morning through Saturday evening
* Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow
melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full on Friday
into Saturday. The Missisquoi at North Troy has the best potential
for reaching minor flood stage, while the Otter Creek, Ausable and
Mad Rivers may reach action stage based on current expectations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
