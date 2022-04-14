Cool days and cold nights might make it seem like spring's slow to come this year, but Jonathan Billings, a local nature photographer and kayaking enthusiast, has proof that warm weather is coming. He's been out on our Franklin County waterways capturing wildlife out and about as ice melts and birds return from warmer climates.
But don't take my word for it; enjoy this visit with Jonathan as he shares about his early spring kayaking adventures in Vermont.
An outdoors chat with Jonathan Billings:
Sometimes we forget how close nature is when we live in Franklin County. People might drive by a spot like Jewett Brook, Fairfield Swamp, or the Missisquoi and not think about the wildlife there. The beauty of the kayak is that it allows you to connect with some real quiet beauty in our area. There are so many places around Franklin County that are beautiful.
I get an early start on spring kayaking because I've invested in cold weather gear. The water is still very cold, and I know I need to dress for the water temperature rather than the air temperature. I'm still wearing my dry suit. As we approach May, hopefully, the waters will warm, and we'll have a nice June and July for the traditional kayaking season.
The beauty of spring kayaking is that our animal friends are starting to emerge. I saw my first turtle in early April, and that's a great sign of spring. Also, the Redwing Blackbirds and Kingfishers are out and about on the shores, and that's another sign of spring. It's always fun to see what animals are out. As larger birds like bald eagles and osprey return from migration, it's amazing to encounter that.
Jonathan keep a respectful distance when photographing. I love the photography aspect of kayaking. My wife Marilyn and I started kayaking for exercise, but we decided to photograph after seeing the animals and the beautiful scenery. I'm taking my photos with a strong telephoto lens, and I'm at a very respectful and intentional distance to give wildlife its space so that the encounter stays positive. Animals like loons are skittish; they're beautiful, but they like their privacy.
Jonathan's photography equipment: I transitioned from a Nikon DSLR to a Canon SX740 superzoom camera with a 40x optical zoom with image stabilization; it's equivalent to a 24-960mm lens. You lose some sharpness with this setup, but for me, it's been an excellent tool for capturing memories of my trips. We're also a little less worried about it getting wet, and it doesn't take up lots of room in the kayak. Waterscape photos are taken with the iPhone, which has good waterproof characteristics.
The joy of sharing motivates me. Not everyone kayaks and I have people who thank me for taking them on my adventures through photos; it gives them an opportunity to see things they otherwise wouldn't encounter.
