There's nothing like closing out the old year with a fantastic hike! My husband Adam had one more vacation day left after all we'd done in 2022 (can you believe it?) So we decided we'd spend it like we'd spent many of the others: on a summit! We had a busy weekend ahead, so we kept it simple and drove to New Hampshire to hike Mount Liberty. We'd hiked it just a few weeks before on a warm and glorious November day; I was excited to see the summit and surrounding Pemigewasset Wilderness covered in snow.
You can never judge the top by what you see at the bottom. It's been a sobering few months in New Hampshire as several people have lost their lives in the mountains. Our Dec. 29 adventure was a good reminder of how climbing conditions change.
I thought about this as we picked our way through rocks, ice, and mud on the first section of the trail. The ground firmed up as we reached 3,000 feet; ice and snow replaced mud and rocks. Adam put his spikes on, which was a good idea since we reached an icy flow about two minutes later. He was kind enough not to remind me I should have put mine on when he did. He's nice like that.
What's it going to look like at the top? Glimpses of blue skies and bright sunshine filtered through the trees as we climbed. Liberty is known for its small but iconic rocky summit, and most of the 30-plus mile Pemi Loop is visible from the top. That loop includes some of New Hampshire's most beautiful terrain.
I'm not embarrassed to reiterate that I'm a shameless view-hound. We climbed quickly through the last of the krummholz (the stunted trees on the summit of high peaks) and caught the first views of the Pemi. Mount Lafayette, the highest peak on the ridgeline, was blindingly white against the blue sky. The jagged ridge of Bondcliff was rimmed with snow like icing on a cake, and snow blanketed the dome of Mount Guyot. To our right, Mount Flume's slides glistened with ice and snow. Between us and the eastern ridge, the heart of the wilderness was dark and quiet.
It's hard to stop going when you know there's so much more to see. We ate our lunch on the summit, basking in the "warm" sunshine and soaking up the views. I got new liners for my mittens, and they're amazing. After taking so many pictures and freezing my hands, I needed that extra warmth.
One of the hikers was heading to neighboring Mount Flume, and I wished we had time to add the peak; the day was so perfect. However, I had told Adam I wouldn't add anything to the hike (I'm famous for adding "just one more summit," I admit it), and I stuck to it. I can't promise I'll be that generous next time, but I'll make a reasonable effort!
