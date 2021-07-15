We're trading our boots for paddles this week! Several people have inspired Adam and me to pick up kayaking this summer, and thanks to some Facebook Marketplace finds, we hit the water last week for less than $200.
A rough start. I grew up sailing on Lake Champlain with my parents; days when the cabin window was in the water were always my favorites, so when I got to the shores of Lake Carmi, and white caps were hitting the beach, I was not intimidated.
Onto calmer waters. Our outing on Saturday was much more placid; we trucked the boats down to the Fairfield Swamp Wildlife Management Area for an early evening paddle. The water was nearly flat calm, and the launch was empty. We shoved off from the dock and headed through a maze of water lilies, frogs croaking at us as we moved along.
Video from a boat... We found out quickly that it's much easier to shoot footage of hiking than kayaking. Adam had the GoPro strapped to his wrist, and I think we both could have gotten seasick watching some of the footage during post-production. Also, even still water has a bit of a current, and we found that our boats preferred to swing right into the slight current as soon as we stopped.
Despite the filming challenges (thank you, Adam), we had a wonderful time swishing our way through the swamp. The swamp is anything but yucky! We could see the stems of the water lilies reach deep into the dark, still water. Logs and swamp weed swayed below us, and hundreds of fish swam below the surface.
Flowers were abundant--yellow and white waterlilies filled the waterway, purple flowers bloomed along the shore, and flowering grasses swayed on the banks.
We weren't the only ones enjoying the evening! Turtles, frogs, and ducks constantly dodged, flapped, and bobbed around us. The highlight of the paddle came when a Great Blue Heron took flight about a hundred yards ahead of us, its giant wings flapping overhead.
On the way back, we maintained a better course as we paddled with the current. The sun was dipping low, flooding the swamp with golden light. But, other than the gentle lapping of water and the rustling of grass, the world was silent.
I had the chance to break the silence. I'm no novice to water sports, and I know full well there's a fine line between a dry ending to your day and a wet one! I hadn't climbed out of a kayak onto a dock before; if Adam had taken a video of this effort, it would have made a highlight reel. Thankfully, I didn't end up a casualty of our trip! We did leave a life jacket behind, but Jonathan Billings (one of my inspirations) was kind enough to rescue it for us. Thank you, Jonathan!
Fun for so all ages: If you haven't kayaked in the Fairfield Swamp, I'd highly encourage you to give it a try. Do you have kids? No problem, it's a very gentle waterway, and the frogs and turtles will be a delight to young eyes!
