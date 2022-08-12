After a day spent crossing the country, Adam and I woke up ready to tackle our first adventure in Washington state’s North Cascades National Park. We’d spent the night at Marble Creek Campground in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie area of the park where snow capped the mountains and the forests below felt like jungles.
You know the hike is going to be good if the drive to the trailhead is scary, right? The North Cascades region is an ever-changing landscape of landslides, snow, and washed out roads, and our first hike was one I hadn’t planned on taking. I knew we’d need a high-clearance vehicle to reach the trailhead, and the Chevy Conversion van we’d rented from Outdoorsy fit that bill. What I didn’t know was that any road marked ‘Forest Service’ should not be taken lightly!
We pulled onto FS 540; in less than two minutes, we knew we were in for an adventure. The rough, dirt road became a one lane track with no shoulder, often leaving inches between us and a long, steep plunge down the side of the mountain and hairpin switchbacks added to the adventure. Adam and I were both white-knuckled as he navigated the four (seemingly endless) miles to the trailhead.
Exploring a fire lookout Pacific Northwest style. In New England and New York, fire towers are remnants of an age when someone surveyed the wilderness to watch for forest fires. In Washington, they’ve got lookouts, and they’re perched on the top of some incredible mountains.
A brief hike through massive evergreens, flower strewn meadows, cascading waterfalls, and views of snow capped mountains, brought us to a snowfield and the base of the summit cone of the Hidden Lake Lookout. The summit seemed unattainable from the initial approach–a toothed cone of rock, surrounded by ridges of jagged stone.
A quick trip around the backside of the peak brought breathtaking views and a route to the top. When Adam and I reached the backside of the peak, my jaw hit the ground. Directly below us, rimmed in ice, was the shimmering, blue jewel of Hidden Lake, sitting in a cirque of rugged mountains.
Survival can't be easy at 7,000 feet. From the boulder-strewn summit, the views multiplied. Mount Rainier, Glacier Peak, Baker, Shuksan, and hundreds of others reared into the clear blue sky. The fire lookout, a small, square building filled with block-pane windows, sat on the granite boulders, resolute and determined. Inch thick cables held the shelter to the summit; both Adam and I marveled that it had survived Washington’s winters since 1932. A lone mountain goat greeted us on the way down; it looked our way before turning to head up a steep cliff to a stand of grizzled evergreen shrubs. It’s wild to think about the building surviving up there; it’s equally impressive thinking about the hardy goats spending their lives in the rugged mountains.
I can’t express to you the feeling I had on that mountain, but gratitude was the first thing on my mind. On the hike back to the car, we reveled in the glorious views, refilled our water bottles in the crystal clear streams (we use a filter for this), and marveled at the incredible variety of wildflowers. The warm temperatures had melted more snow, and the roar of massive waterfalls filled the canyon. When we entered the cool and shady woods we knew we had only one more hurdle: getting back down that crazy road; I’m glad to say we made it.
