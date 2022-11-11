When my husband Adam and I first hiked the Franconia Ridge over fifteen years ago, it was not the three-ring circus it can be now. The first time we visited, we pulled into the parking lot mid-morning on a gorgeous Labor Day weekend, parked the car, and enjoyed the solitude. I wouldn't recommend anyone attempt that now.
Friday, Nov. 4, dawned bright and unseasonably warm, and my husband Adam and I knew we'd hit a jackpot day to return to the ridge.
If you picture the Pemigewasset Wilderness like a bowl, the Franconia Ridge hems in one side of the wild places within. The Pemi Wilderness in New Hampshire offers 45,000 acres of unique and beautiful places to explore. For many, the wide-open Franconia Ridge is like the diamond in the setting, offering expansive views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.
After stopping at the summit of Mount Liberty, with its iconic cliff and stellar views of Cannon Mountain, we hiked back into the trees and enjoyed a hike through a wooded section of the ridge. Here we caught glimpses of the Bonds and Guyot across the valley. The wind picked up as we popped out onto the first peak on the open portion of the ridge, Little Haystack.
It just keeps getting better: From here, we could see the open ridgeline to Mt. Lincoln. The trail we'd be walking stretched ahead. Frost had left the landscape a mix of burgundy and tan, and below us, in the valley, a carpet of thick conifers rose along the mountainsides, interrupted by rock slides and boulder fields.
Here, you have to decide where to look, and it will be good wherever you choose. From Mt. Lincoln, we could see the Greenleaf Hut (closed for the season); you can get tasty hot soup and baked goods in the warmer months. Across the valley, we could see Lonesome Lake and the Lonesome Lake Hut. That hut is open year-round, so if you're feeling adventurous, head over this winter for hot cocoa after a brisk snowshoe.
You can find all kinds of rock formations, little caves and crevices, and long slides along the ridge. The entire time we hiked this part of the trail, the summit of Mount Lafayette was at the center of our view, and I wondered how windy it would be when we got there. Much to my surprise, the air was calm and warm.
From the 5,200-foot summit, we could see most of the ring of the Pemi loop, the Presidential Mountain Range, and countless other peaks. It's crazy when you see a view like that and know how many of those mountains you've climbed.
Huts, donkeys, and great pockets: On the hike down, we passed the hut (still dreaming of soup) and started down the Old Bridle Path (yes, donkeys used to bring supplies up the trail.) At the final lookout, we admired the open ridge we'd just hiked. The late afternoon sun bathed the peaks above, and the sound of rushing water roared up from the valley below.
It was here I truly appreciated my new hiking pants; they've got these great, functional pockets (if you have hiking pants, you know what I mean), and I bet, if you watch the video of this hike online, you'll see I've got my hands in those pockets like I'm walking down the street!
