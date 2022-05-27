Sports seasons don't allow for much downtime; Adam and I have learned to squeeze the most out of the least.
Thunder, fearful beagles, and a quick adjustment: We'd planned to catch a quick overnight at Belview Campground in Barton on Sunday, coupled with a hike in New Hampshire on Monday. Saturday's unstable weather carried over to Sunday, and we opted not to risk high winds and damaging hail in our tent. We also didn't want to leave our storm-phobic beagle with anyone. The older she gets, the crazier she gets. I know some of you can relate.
Monday morning dawned clear and blue, and Adam and I headed east. I had pictured the waterfall at the campsite as a stream with a few cascades; you can imagine my surprise when we were greeted by a large waterfall plunging over steep ledges to the brook below. The sound filled the air, and I knew we'd be sleeping well that night.
Another change of plans brought us to the shadow of the Presidentials. I caught a glimpse of Mount Washington when we entered New Hampshire, and right there, I decided to abandon our smaller hike. I knew we wanted something relatively short to ensure we'd get back at a good time for dinner and some time to enjoy the waterfall.
We decided to climb Mount Webster, a mountain we'd hiked before and knew would have stellar views of Washington. The hike up the Webster Cliff Trail is breathtaking; it's a steep incline with jaw-dropping viewpoints that showcase the Willey Range, the Presidentials, and the dramatic glacier-scooped Crawford Notch.
What was the real motivation for the change of plans? Seeing the change in colors on the mountainsides is one of my favorite parts of four-season hiking. In the winter, I admire the frost lines; the fiery fall colors are glorious when viewed from above in the fall. In the spring, the vibrant green of the new leaves creates a stunning distinction from the darker conifers. Of course, the rich green of summer is always welcome.
When we walked out onto the first lookout, we got just what we'd hoped for: mountains rearing up from the valley floor, wet slides reflecting the sun, and that glorious green glowing in the lower elevations.
A quick stop at the windy summit of Webster provided close-up views of Washington and its neighboring peaks; it also brought a welcome visit from two summit-dwelling Gray Jays. These birds will shamelessly raid an open backpack, and they'll land on your hand in search of a snack.
The necessity of a test run: We hadn't camped since October, so we knew the trip to Belview would allow us to find out what we were missing, and we found several things by necessity. I sent myself a few emails labeled 'ad to camping bins.' Thankfully, we had enough of everything to cook dinner (yes, an almost empty propane canister can boil water!)
Goodnight: While we may have been close on propane, we had plenty of solar lights and a warm double sleeping bag. I drifted off to sleep with the sound of water rushing outside the tent, which was just what I needed.
