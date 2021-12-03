After exploring Baxter and the Bigelows at peak foliage, we hit a weekend forecast for all-out winter conditions in the higher peaks; I was itching to get out and convinced Adam to hike the Moat Mountains in New Hampshire.
The Moats had been on my to-do list, and there was a chance the lower elevation peaks would be low enough to dodge the clouds and high winds.
The Moats aren't as well-known as the high peaks, but plenty of people know about them. Clouds and snow flurries gave way to blue skies and sunshine as we got to the trailhead. I think everyone else had made the assumption I did, and we had to park the car on the side of the road outside the large parking lot.
Who doesn't love an open ridge? Things got progressively rockier after hiking a gradual and well-maintained trail, and when we popped out onto an open ridge, two things became instantly apparent: it was cold and very windy above the trees! It was also extremely beautiful, but I had to put on my down coat, hat, and mittens before I could really appreciate it.
It's no secret that many of the sub-4,000 foot peaks in New England have exquisite views, and the Moats are no exception. Often, the smaller peaks give a unique perspective--you're high enough to be above the trees, lakes, and valleys, but not so high that those features don't seem out of reach.
From South Moat, we traversed to the ledgy summit of Middle Moat, passing through rocks covered in bright lichen and bushes glowing with bright red foliage. When we came out of the col between Middle and North Moat, I was astonished at the force of the wind.
If it doesn't blow you off the mountain, I guess it wasn't too windy to hike. I almost lost my sunglasses to a gust as I staggered against the wind to take a photo of the partially shrouded Presidential Mountains from the summit of North Moat. I've been in some high winds, but this might have topped them all.
There's wind where you can brace yourself, lean forward, and 'fall' into, and then there's wind where you wouldn't dare attempt that without some big rocks in your pack to weigh you down. This day we had the second of the two.
Adam and I laughed and staggered and staggered and laughed as we took photos. Eventually, we took shelter on the leeward side of the summit cairn before making a break for the wooded trail below.
If you'd seen us, you might have thought we were drunk! I'm pretty sure we could thank the intense wind for our clear summits, and I wish we had a video of ourselves staggering over the open sections of the ridge. Adam suggested I climb onto a large rock for a photo (how was this ever a good idea?) I'm not one to pass up a good hiker-on-a-big-rock photo, so I climbed up to strike a pose (how did I ever think it was a good idea?) I clawed my way up, got my balance, and braved the wind. A gust nearly toppled me from my perch. At that point, Adam was adamantly telling me to get down, but it was an excellent photo, so...
